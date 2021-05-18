Four-run fifth sends Beekmantown over PHS

PLATTSBURGH — In a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball game, Tuesday, Beekmantown's four-run fifth inning was exactly what the doctor ordered.
The Eagles picked up a 4-2 win over Plattsburgh High in what turned out to be a close game.
"It was the usual PHS and Beekmantown baseball game," Hornets coach Pat Shaughnessy said. "It could have went either way. We had a rough fifth inning, and they capitalized on it just like good teams do."
John Laporte led the Eagles with two hits, while Liam Perkins had a triple for Plattsburgh.
"As a team, we need to do a better job of putting the ball in play," Shaughnessy said. "We have had too many empty at-bats. Our pitchers need to limit the walks, and our defense needs to limit our errors. Tonight, Beekmantown played better than us in every aspect. They deserved to win. Coach (Dave) Manney had his team ready to play."
Shaughnessy said he has plenty of confidence in his team and believes the Hornets can make the proper adjustments and play better baseball.
Ian-James McCasland was the winning pitcher, and Anthony Marion picked up the save.
—
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh High 2
BCS 000 040 0 — 4 5 1
PHS 001 001 0 — 2 5 3
McCasland, Marion (5) and Brandell. Golden, Miller (5) and Lacey. WP- McCasland. LP- Miller. SV- Marion. 3B- Perkins (PHS).
TICONDEROGA 5
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — The Sentinels used a three-run third to grab control and added two more in the fifth for insurance purposes.
Owen Stonitsch highlighted the three-run third with a two-run triple, and Tommy Montalbano smacked an RBI double.
Gavin Tucker picked up the victory in a complete-game performance that featured seven strikeouts, five walks and four hits allowed.
"Tucker was strong throughout the game, recording at least one strikeout in every inning but the first," Bobcats coach Jim Knight said.
Nolan Knight and Cody Lambert both finished with two singles for Northern Adirondack.
—
Ticonderoga 5, Northern Adirondack 0
TCS 003 020 0 — 5 8 0
NAC 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Tucker and Stonitsch. M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice (6) and Lambert. WP- Tucker. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B- Montalbano (TCS). 3B- Stonitsch (TCS).
PERU 10
SARANAC 4
PERU — The Nighthawks scored six runs in the third and limited the damage against the Chiefs.
"Give credit to Saranac, they came out and played hard and put pressure on our defense," Peru coach Brian Marino said. "While the score doesn't necessarily indicate it, this was a tight game throughout as Saranac had some bases-loaded opportunities that we were able to get out of with minimal damage."
Dillon Haudberg hit a two-out, RBI single followed by an RBI triple from Ethan Lawrence in the Nighthawks' big third.
Zach O'Connell had a double and triple for Peru, and Wyatt Premore registered the pitching win.
"I thought Wyatt did a good job getting out of some tight spots on the mound," Marino said. "He struggled a little bit, but came up with a pitch when he needed to."
The Chiefs took an early 2-0 lead in the first.
Matt Faville fanned five batters for Saranac.
—
Peru 10, Saranac 4
Saranac 200 110 0 — 4 9 4
Peru 106 001 2 — 10 7 3
Faville, G. Spaulding (6) and Rainville. Premore, O'Connell (6) and Duprey. WP- Premore. LP- Faville. 2B- O'Connell (PCS). 3B- O'Connell (PCS), Lawrence (PCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 7
LAKE PLACID 6
AUSABLE FORKS — Nate Doner and Spencer Daby both recorded two hits as the Patriots held off the Blue Bombers who scored two in the seventh but could not plate the tying run.
A big five-run fifth inning proved to be crucial for AuSable Valley.
"We were fortunate to sneak out a win tonight as we did not play up to our potential," Patriots coach Randy Douglas said. "We made quite a few fundamental mistakes tonight, but we also made some big plays when we had to including a big double play in the fifth inning. Very proud of our kids tonight as they never gave up and came up with a big five-run rally in the fifth."
Matt Brandes finished with two hits and scored four of Lake Placid's runs.
"Matt Brandes is as good as any player we have seen in our first four games," Douglas said. "He scored four runs and had some big hits and made some big defensive plays for them."
Spencer Daby recorded the pitching win, and Aidan Lopez was credited with the save.
Schyler Jordon and Foster Wood both registered two base knocks for the Blue Bombers.
—
AuSable Valley 7, Lake Placid 6
LP 102 010 2 — 6 8 2
AV 200 050 X — 7 8 4
Jordon and Ledwith. Daby, Lopez (7) and LaMountain. WP- Daby. LP- Jordon. SV- Lopez. 2B- Doner (AVCS), Mattila (AVCS). 3B- Brandes (LP).
SARANAC LAKE 19
MORIAH 8
PORT HENRY — The Red Storm's runs by inning looked more like a phone number, and that's because Saranac Lake's offense was clicking.
Carter Sturgeon, winning pitcher David Warner and Cedar Rivers all totaled three hits to power the Red Storm lineup, and Ben Clark and Brady Yando both added two more.
Saranac Lake took control early and held a 14-2 lead before the Vikings got going with three runs in the third and fourth, but the deficit proved to be too much.
Moriah's Todd Malbon notched a double and two singles to go along with a single and triple by Mark Maye.
—
Saranac Lake 19, Moriah 8
SL 536 221 0 — 19 15 1
MCS 203 300 0 — 8 10 3
Warner, Sturgeon (5) and B. Clark. Malbon, S. Langey (3), M. Spring (4), K. Sargent (5), M. Blaise (6), O. Nephew (7) and O. Nephew, M. Maye (7). WP- Warner. LP- Malbon. 2B- K. Sargent (MCS), Malbon (MCS), Sturgeon (SLCS), Rivers (SLCS). 3B- Maye (MCS), Woodruff (SLCS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 16
BOQUET VALLEY 0 (5)
WESTPORT — Thomas Woods finished with three hits, Evan Carey added two more and Noah Spaulding blasted a leadoff solo homer to lead the Panthers.
Evan Carey picked up the pitching win, and Reese Pertak relieved Carey and allowed no hits and three walks in two innings and fanned four batters.
Gary Negroni and Kaleb Petitt recorded their first varsity hits for the Griffins.
"This was (our) first game of the year, and going against a well-coached Crown Point squad was a tough assignment as they played a near flawless game," Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said. "They put up runs in every inning and kept (us) at bay."
—
Crown Point 16, Boquet Valley 0 (5)
CP 341 71 — 16 9 1
BV 000 00 — 0 2 5
E. Carey, Pertak (4) and T. Carey. Rice, Negroni (3), Petitt (4) and Armstrong. WP- Carey. LP- Rice. 2B- Woods (CP) 2. HR- Spaulding (CP).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.