Four-goal third period leads NCCS past Saranac

ROUSES POINT — A four-goal third period from the Northeastern Clinton boys put the Cougars over Saranac, 6-3, in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference hockey matchup, Thursday.
“It was an evenly matched game, both teams played well,” Northeastern coach Scott LaFountain said. “Our boys had a big third period.”
Marcus Bedard opened the scoring 9:49 into the first period, but the Chiefs responded and evened up the game before the end of the frame with a power-play goal from Hunter Provost.
Goals from Hayden Buckley and Zach O’Connell gave Saranac the lead going into the third period, though a goal from the Cougars’ Blake Chevalier assured it would only be a one-goal lead.
But Chase Letourneau brought the game to a tie just 3:10 into the third, and Ryan Johnston and Reid LaValley scored nine seconds apart to give Northeastern Clinton a two-goal lead.
Ryan Racine put the game out of reach with an empty-netter at the 14:59 mark of the final period.
Northeastern Clinton 6, Saranac 3
SCS 1 2 0 — 2
NCCS 1 1 4 — 6
First period- 1, NCCS, Bedard, 9:49. 2, SCS, Provost PPG (Buckley), 13:53.
Second period- 3, SCS, Buckley PPG (Duprey, O’Connell), 8:33.4, NCCS, Chevalier (LaValley, LeTourneau), 10:54. 5, SCS, O’Connell (Baker, Catlin), 13:35.
Third period- 6, NCCS, Letourneau (Racine, Johnson), 3:10. 7, NCCS, Johnston (LaValley, Guay), 13:00. 8, NCCS, LaValley, 13:09. 9, NCCS, Racine ENG, 14:59.
Shots/Saves- Juneau, NCCS, 25-22. McClane, SCS, 32-26.
