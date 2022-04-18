PLATTSBURGH — Most high school coaches will undoubtedly have an effect on the kids who come through their programs, but two coaches don’t often combine for 61 years of experience in one sport.
But the North Country high school golf world lost those 61 years of experience when former Plattsburgh coach Rusty Bigelow and former AuSable Valley coach Chris Dubay recently retired before this upcoming golf season.
Bigelow had coached the Hornets for 34 years, while Dubay had been with the Patriots for 27.
“They’re easy to learn from,” Northeastern Clinton coach Matt Fredette, himself a 20-year coaching vet, said. “They’re both very serious golfers, and they always did a good job taking the mistakes they’ve made and lessons they’ve learned themselves, and saying to the kids in a way that’s relatable.”
RETIREMENT
For Dubay, who had also worked 15 of his 27 coaching years as the Section VII golf coordinator, it felt like the right time to close the chapter.
“I taught for 30 years at AuSable, and I was retiring from teaching so I thought it was a good time to be done and pass the torch,” Dubay said.
For Bigelow, he said that he thinks he’s still in pretty good shape at 71 years old, but added that his diabetes meant the blustery conditions at Plattsburgh’s home course of Bluff Point meant that he wasn’t looking to be on the course during the cooler parts of the season.
“In the spring when you’re on the course and the wind is blowing off the lake, it’s cold,” Bigelow said. “I told the coach that when the weather gets nice I’ll be there to help you out,” he added with a chuckle.
CAMARADERIE
Dubay also coached basketball in his time at the school, and while he enjoyed the competitive intensity of that sport, he also appreciated the communal aspect of the high school golf scene in the North Country.
“You got to know kids on other teams, and you wanted to help everybody,” Dubay said. “Being the coordinator, I went to the state tournament every year and got to know kids from other teams as well. Now, I’ll be out and see a kid from another school, not just AuSable, and we catch up.”
Fredette feels similarly.
“The environment with golf, it’s different than a lot of the other sports,” Fredette said. “There’s a camaraderie there.”
But not just with the golfers, but also between coaches.
All of Fredette, Bigelow and Dubay mentioned that the coaches had also bonded with each other over the years, often playing rounds of golf together as their players competed in their matches.
“I miss that,” Dubay said. “There’s parts of coaching that you miss, and certainly that camaraderie with all the coaches is one of those things.”
WHAT IT MEANT
While both Bigelow and Dubay had some successful years, which they of course appreciated, they both said that the more important memories were just moments that they got to help golfers be a little bit better.
“I had kids that were great golfers that probably gave me as many headaches as the kids who didn’t care a lot,” Bigelow said. “It didn’t matter if you were the No. 1 player on the team or the fifteenth player on the team, if you needed help and showed improvement, that was heartfelt enough, just to see that.”
Dubay compared it to helping students figure out their math problems in his time as a teacher.
“If you help a kid, give them a little tip here or there, all of a sudden they’re hitting the ball better and getting a little better scores, that makes it all worth it,” Dubay said. “But also, it was about teaching about integrity when it comes to the rules and keeping score.”
DEMEANOR
When Bigelow thought of some of the more important things he passed on to his golfers, he brought up attitude as one to focus on.
At the beginning of every season, he’d have all of his golfers write down the best part of their game, the worst part of their game, and things they might want to work on.
“They’d ask me, ‘What’s your best part?’ and for 34 years, I said, ‘my attitude,’” Bigelow said. “If you develop patience, it’ll go a long way for you as a golfer. If you let it get to you, it’s going to tear your scores down.”
YOUTH PROGRAMS
Even though their respective schools will be missing them, Bigelow and Dubay will continue to work in local golf programs going forward, keeping their impact on the golf circles going.
Dubay will continue providing adult and kids clinics and private lessons at Harmony Golf Course in Port Kent, while Bigelow plans on continuing youth golf programs at Bluff Point in Plattsburgh.
While Fredette has faith in those taking over for Dubay and Bigelow, he knows there will be big shoes to fill with the departure of 60-plus combined years of building programs and relationships.
“You have siblings or cousins that wanna play on the golf team (at AuSable and Plattsburgh) because they knew of coach Dubay or Bigelow,” Fredette said. “Eventually that will get rebuilt, but it will be hard to replace right away. They’ve both made their respective programs so successful that whoever steps into that job is stepping into a program in a good spot.”
