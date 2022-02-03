PLATTSBURGH — To win high school basketball, every team needs that one player who just goes above and beyond for their team.
That player for the Peru Nighthawks is Kortney McCarthy.
McCarthy, who hit her 1,000th career varsity point last month, truly dominates on the court in nearly every aspect, with her contributions often being the deciding factor.
She recently decided to stay local, and attend and play the sport she loves at Plattsburgh State, starting in the fall. She said that staying in the region was important while making her decision.
“I liked the fact of being close to home but still being at college,” she said. “That meant a lot to be able to stay at home, but still have family and everyone come and support me.”
THE TEAM
While staying local was important, the overall feel she got from Plattsburgh State was another big reason she chose to rep the red and black.
“It actually first started off when I got to play and do a couple of open gyms with the girls on the team and that’s honestly what made me pick it right off,” McCarthy said. “I like the girls on the team. It was a good environment and I just liked the way I played with them. I felt comfortable from the start.”
She said that the friends she’s had and made on the team make it easier to have that natural connection.
“I just felt comfortable, compared to other coaches and places, it just felt like the perfect spot,” she said.
THE COACH
Another factor in her choice was the coaching staff at Plattsburgh State, led by first-year head coach Ben Sarraf, who spent eight years as associate head coach under Cheryl Cole.
“Coach Ben, he just had a great personality and drew me right in,” McCarthy said. “When I went on campus to tour, he was just super nice and outgoing.”
For Sarraf, the feeling is mutual.
“I’ve known about Kortney since she was a sophomore, maybe even a freshman in high school, with Peru being as close as it is,” Sarraf said.
He said the first time he saw her play outside of Peru’s program was when she was competing in the Empire State Takeover.
“She was competing at a high level even then,” he said. “I think I’ve been making phone calls to her since she was a junior and finally got her to visit campus sometime this summer, and I’ve been in touch with her frequently ever since she visited.”
McCarthy vouched for that also.
“As soon as he started talking to me, there wasn’t a day that passed that he wasn’t calling me,” she said with a laugh. “He felt very comfortable and confident in me and what I can do next season.
POSITIVE ATTITUDE
One of the Cardinals’ greatest assets is their ability to stay positive, even in rough times. The women’s team is currently 5-13, and on a five game skid. However, the girls on the team don’t let negative thoughts overpower their mindset, and that’s shown in the way McCarthy was welcomed in right away.
“They’re just super positive, and I like that about it,” she said. “When I would play with them they would all cheer you right up. If you miss a shot, they’d come over and say ‘come on, you got this.’ They’d just give me pointers, and it wasn’t in a negative way.”
She said she’s going to capitalize and use that positive attitude when she joins the team officially.
“I’m just hoping that just by being positive and hardworking that it will swirl around a little and we’ll start to pick everyone up,” McCarthy said. “As an incoming first year, that’s all I can do is be positive and hope for the best.”
As for her future coach, he couldn’t be happier with the qualities McCarthy will bring to the Cards.
“She pulled the trigger sometime in December and I’m really excited about it,” Sarraf said. “She’s a 5’9” guard. She can play point guard, shooting guard, and the wing.
“She’s an incredibly talented player. She’s scoring like 20 points a game and who doesn’t want that?”
