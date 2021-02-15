CORTLAND — Five former members of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team have been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Track and Field All-Decade Team, as announced by the conference office.
The All-Decade Team encompasses both indoor and outdoor track and field.
Plattsburgh State's honorees include Stephanie Boucher (New Hartford, N.Y./New Hartford; 2015-18), Jess Huber (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Beekmantown; 2013-15), Amy McCasland (Saranac, N.Y./Saranac; 2008-12), Elisabeth Plympton (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Beekmantown; 2016-20) and Victoria Whimple (Castleton, N.Y./Maple Hill; 2018-19).
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 65 athletes to closely mirror the average size of an annual all-conference team. To be eligible, athletes must have competed at least one season between 2009-10 and 2018-19 and must have been either a two-time All-SUNYAC honoree, a conference Athlete of the Year or record holder, an All-American, or a two-time national qualifier.
BOUCHER
Boucher finished up her career as one of the top middle-distance runners in program history, earning three U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America honors and setting three program records. As a result of her success in 2016-17, she earned Plattsburgh State Co-Female Athlete of the Year honors.
In indoor competition, she was an All-American in the 800-meter run in 2017, finishing fourth at the national meet in the event (2:13.30), and she earned USTFCCCA All-Region and First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in the 800-meter run the same season. Boucher won the SUNYAC title in the 800-meter run in 2017, clocking a 2:15.60, and she holds the SUNYAC record in the 500-meter run (1:16.65). In addition, she is the program record holder in the 800-meter run (2:12.05) and the 1,000-meter run (2:55.55).
In outdoor competition, she earned All-America honors in the 800-meter run on two occasions, placing third at the national meet in 2017 (2:08.22) and eighth at NCAAs in 2018 (2:11.58). She is the SUNYAC and program record holder in the 800-meter run (2:08.22), and she was a two-time SUNYAC Outstanding Women's Track Athlete of the Year (2018, 2017) and a one-time SUNYAC Outstanding Women's Track Athlete of the Meet (2017). Boucher earned All-Region laurels in the 400-meter dash (2018), the 800-meter run (2018, 2017) and the 4x400-meter relay (2018), and she was a two-time First-Team All-SUNYAC honoree by virtue of winning the 800-meter run at the conference meet in 2018 (2:10.42) and 2017 (2:13.07). She also was a part of the Cardinals' runner-up 4x400-meter relay at the SUNYAC Championships in 2018 that charted a time of 3:57.73.
HUBER
Huber, who transferred into Plattsburgh State from NCAA Division I University of Vermont, enjoyed a standout two-year career for the Cardinals as a one-time All-American and a national qualifier in a four-time national qualifier. She holds a total of four program records and one SUNYAC meet record. As a result of her success in 2014-15, Huber was named the Plattsburgh State Female Athlete of the Year.
In indoor competition, she earned All-America honors in the 200-meter dash in 2015, placing fourth at the event at the national meet with a time of 24.78. Huber also qualified for nationals in the 60-meter dash in 2015, finishing 11th (7.73). She is the SUNYAC meet record holder in the 200-meter dash (24.90) and holds the program record in the 200-meter dash (24.66) and the long jump (5.41 meters – 17' 9.0"). At the SUNYAC meet in 2015, she finished first in both the 60-meter dash (7.69) and the 200-meter dash (25.05), earning First-Team All-SUNYAC recognition.
In outdoor competition, she competed in the 100-meter dash (10th, 12.08) and the 200-meter dash (16th, 24.72) at the 2014 NCAA Division III Championships, and she holds the program record in the 100-meter dash (11.95) and the 200-meter dash (24.43). A three-time SUNYAC champion, she won the 200-meter dash at the conference meet in 2015 (24.99) and 2014 (24.43) and the 100-meter dash at SUNYACs in 2015 (12.07). Huber concluded her outdoor career as a two-time First-Team All-SUNYAC honoree.
MCCASLAND
McCasland used her sprinting and middle-distance talents to fare well not only individually but also on relays. She qualified for nationals twice during her career and holds two program records in addition to being an eight-time SUNYAC champion.
In indoor competition, she qualified for the national meet in the 800-meter run in 2012, finishing 15th with a time of 2:18.68. McCasland was a part of two program-record-setting relays (4x800-meter relay, 9:48.36; distance medley relay, 12:11.13), and she won SUNYAC titles in the 400-meter dash (59.50, 2011), the 800-meter run (2:14.79, 2012), the 4x400-meter relay (4:02.75, 2011) and the distance medley relay (12:34.09, 2012). She finished as a First-Team All-SUNYAC honoree in both 2012 and 2011.
In outdoor competition, she qualified for the NCAA Championships as a part of the Cardinals' 4x400-meter relay that placed 14th at the national meet (3:54.90). A three-time First-Team All-SUNYAC selection, McCasland won the conference title in the 400-meter dash in 2011 (57.65), 2010 (1:01.59) and 2009 (58.49) in addition to participating on the Cardinals' SUNYAC-champion 4x400-meter relay in 2011 (3:53.32).
PLYMPTON
Plympton recently completed a sprinting career that ranks among the best ever seen at Plattsburgh State. An All-American in the indoor 60-meter dash, she qualified for nationals five times during her career, and she holds program records in five events in addition to a SUNYAC meet record. As a result of her standout career, she was named the Plattsburgh State Co-Female Senior Achievement Award winner in 2019-20.
In indoor competition, she earned All-America honors in the 60-meter dash in 2018, placing eighth with a time of 7.77 at the national meet. Also at NCAAs in 2018, she finished 10th in the 200-meter dash. She holds program records in the 60-meter dash (7.68), the 4x200-meter relay (1:44.90) and the 4x400-meter relay (3:59.19), and she was an All-Region selection in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash in both 2019 and 2018. A three-time All-SUNYAC honoree (First Team in 2019 and 2018, Third Team in 2020), she was the SUNYAC champion in the 60-meter dash in 2019 (7.85) and 2018 (7.71) and the 200-meter dash in 2019 (25.65) and 2018 (25.32).
In outdoor competition, she qualified for NCAAs in the 100-meter dash (16th, 12.67) and the 200-meter dash (21st, 26.20) in 2018 in addition to making the national meet in 2019 as a part of the Cardinals' 4x400-meter relay (13th, 3:52.59). She holds program records in the 4x100-meter relay (49.35) and the 4x400-meter relay (3:51.10), and she was a part of the relay team that set the SUNYAC meet record in the 4x400-meter relay (3:52.94) in 2019. Plympton earned All-Region honors in three different events, picking up All-Region recognition in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash in 2018 in addition to the 4x400-meter relay in 2019. She was a SUNYAC champion in the 4x400-meter relay in 2019 (3:52.94) and finished as runner-up in both the 100-meter dash (12.22) and the 200-meter dash (24.72) at the conference meet in 2018.
WHIMPLE
While Whimple only competed during the 2018-19 academic year, she made an impact at the national level, qualifying for the national meet twice and earning one All-America honor. She finished with a total of five program records, three of which came during the indoor season and two of which came during outdoors.
In indoor competition, she competed at the 2019 NCAA Championships, placing 10th in the triple jump (11.61 meters – 38' 1.25"). She set program records in the 60-meter hurdles (9.60), the triple jump (12.03 meters – 39' 5.5") and the 4x200-meter relay (1:44.90), and she earned All-Region honors in the triple jump in 2019. At the SUNYAC meet, she placed third in the triple jump (11.57 meters – 37' 11.5"), earning Third-Team All-SUNYAC recognition.
In outdoor competition, she earned All-America honors in the triple jump in 2019 after placing seventh at the national meet with a leap of 12.23 meters (40' 1.5"). She set program records in the triple jump (12.23 meters – 40' 1.5") and the 4x100-meter relay (49.35), and she was an All-Region honoree in the triple jump. At the SUNYAC Championships, she finished third in the triple jump (11.82 meters – 38' 9.5"), earning Third-Team All-SUNYAC laurels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.