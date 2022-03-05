Five Plattsburgh State women's hockey players earn All-NEWHL honors

SYRACUSE — Five players from the Plattsburgh State women's hockey team have been named as 2022 All-Northeast Women's Hockey League selections, as announced by the league office.
Graduate student Annie Katonka, senior Sara Krauseneck, graduate student Erin McArdle and senior Sierra Benjamin were named to the All-NEWHL First Team, while senior Nicole Unsworth was selected to the All-NEWHL Second Team. Katonka also earned Northeast Women's Hockey League Player of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season, the second consecutive season she's been given that award.
This marks the third All-NEWHL First Team honor for Katonka, who also earned the distinction in 2019 and 2020. Katonka currently leads NCAA Division III in goals (31) and goals per game (1.35). In addition, she ranks among the national leaders in points per game (second, 2.30), points (third, 53), power-play goals (tied for eighth, 7), assists per game (12th, 0.96) and assists (13th, 22).
Katonka currently holds a share of the program record in career power-play goals with 29 and ranks among the program's all-time leaders in goals (third, 95), points per game (fourth, 1.55), game-winning goals (fourth, 19), points (fifth, 171) and assists (tied for seventh, 76).
The Cardinals have had the NEWHL Player of the Year on their roster for all four seasons the award has been handed out. Melissa Sheeran was named the NEWHL Player of the Year in the league's inaugural season in 2017-18, while Courtney Moriarty earned the distinction in 2018-19 and Katonka earned the recognition in 2019-20. There was no 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.
Krauseneck earns her second career First-Team All-NEWHL recognition as a result of a record-breaking season in which she has served as a key component of the Cardinals' top forward line.
She is currently setting a program single-season record for assists with 32 so far, and ranks third in Division III in both assists and assists per game (1.23).
Krauseneck has also been a solid goal scorer, with 19 goals on the season to help build a total of 51 points. Among Division III leaders, she ranks fourth in points per game (1.96) and fifth in points and is tied for 14th and 17th in goals and goals per game (0.73), respectively. For her career, she has 93 points on 40 goals and 53 assists.
McArdle caps her NEWHL career with her third All-Conference honor, as she earned All-NEWHL First Team recognition in 2020 and All-NEWHL Second Team plaudits in 2019.
She set the career program record this season in points among defensemen with 95, and she has also blocked 103 shots, scored 17 goals and dished out 78 assists during her career. Among Division III leaders this year, she is tied for 13th in assists (22) and tied for 16th in assists per game (0.85). McArdle has also scored four goals for 26 points on the year.
Benjamin earns her first career All-NEWHL honor, as she has registered 21 points on three goals and 18 assists as McArdle's partner on the blue line. She ranks among Division III leaders in both assists (tied for 27th) and assists per game (29th, 0.72), and she has blocked a career-high 11 shots this season.
Throughout her career, Benjamin has recorded 56 points on seven goals and 49 assists, and she has a +/- rating of +81, with an identical rating of +27 in each of her three seasons of play.
Unsworth earns the first All-NEWHL recognition of her career in the midst of a 37 point season so far (18 goals, 19 assists).
She ranks among Division III leaders in points (tied for 16th), goals (tied for 18th), points per game (20th, 1.42), goals per game (22nd, 0.69), assists (tied for 24th) and assists per game (28th, 0.73). For her career, Unsworth has 95 points on 45 goals and 50 assists.
Plattsburgh State (23-2-1, 17-0-1 NEWHL), which is unbeaten in its past 18 games, looks to capture its fourth consecutive NEWHL title today, when it hosts SUNY Cortland at 3 p.m. in the NEWHL Tournament championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.