Five Cardinals named NCAA Division III Players to Watch

TUCSON, Ariz. — Five members of the Plattsburgh State baseball team have been named NCAA Division III Players to Watch for 2021, as announced by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The list was chosen by NCAA Division III coaches and compiled by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Cardinals selected as players to watch are returners Stephen Bryant (Center Moriches, N.Y./Center Moriches) and Christian Ott (Kingston, N.Y./Kingston), along with newcomers Andrew Veit (Yaphank, N.Y./Bellport), Dylan Reilly (Lawrence, N.Y./Holy Trinity Diocesan) and Lucas Rodriguez (Middletown, N.Y./Middletown).
“This is an exciting time for the Plattsburgh State baseball program,” head coach Kris Doorey said. “We are getting back to the level where the program was. To have five players recognized is an awesome achievement.”
Bryant, a senior shortstop who served as the team captain in 2020, tallied a season-high three hits and became the 19th Cardinal to eclipse 100 career hits during game one of a doubleheader at Maritime College on March 1, 2020.
In 2019, Bryant was named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) 2019 Baseball All-Conference Second Team. He led the SUNYAC in assists with 102, while ranking third in stolen bases with 20, tied for fifth in triples with three, sixth in on-base percentage at .443, ninth in batting average at .327 and tied for ninth in walks with 19. He led the team in 2019 in assists, walks, triples, hits (35) and total bases (46), while tying for the team lead in runs scored (21). In addition, he was second in batting average, on-base percentage, at bats (107) and RBI (14).
Bryant has a .271 career batting average with 101 hits, 15 doubles, four triples, one home run, 68 runs scored, 53 RBI and 53 stolen bases over 106 games (104 starts) in a Cardinal uniform.
Ott, a sophomore right-handed pitcher and infielder, appeared in two games as a position player and one game as a pitcher for the Cardinals in 2020. He recorded a season-high three hits, three RBI and one run scored in Plattsburgh State’s 9-6 win at Farmingdale State in game two of a doubleheader on March 8. He also pitched a scoreless inning against The College of New Jersey on March 7.
Veit, a sophomore right-handed pitcher and shortstop, transferred from NCAA Division I Saint Peter’s University (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference [MAAC]) where he tallied five hits, two doubles, seven runs scored, one RBI and six walks. He started all 16 games for the Peacocks in 2020.
Reilly, a junior outfielder, previously attended SUNY Ulster. In his two seasons playing for the Senators, Reilly appeared in 10 games. While at Ulster, Reilly was a Dean’s List honoree.
Rodriguez, a junior right-handed pitcher, attended SUNY Orange for two years. As a first-year student, Rodriguez pitched to a 3-4 record with 36 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. In addition, he was named to the SUNY Orange Athletics Academic Honor Roll in 2019-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.