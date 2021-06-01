PLATTSBURGH – Calli Fitzwater had quite the game with 17 strikeouts in Plattsburgh High’s 3-2 win over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball on Tuesday.
Fitzwater also capitalized with a double of her own, and her teammate Madalyn Fuller hit a double as well.
“It was a good, well played game with very few errors,” Plattsburgh coach Cindy McMahon said.
“There weren't a lot of mistakes for either team to capitalize on. So both teams had to string some hits together to score any runs.”
Peru’s Isabella Sypek notched a double, and their pitcher, Emily Beattie, was able to strike out three.
“Peru is a solid team offensively and defensively, and they played well.” McMahon said.
Plattsburgh High 3, Peru 2
Peru 000 002 0 – 2 4 2
Plattsburgh High 100 110 X – 3 5 0
Beattie and Sypek. Fitzwater and Hemingway. WP - Fitzwater. LP - Beattie. 2B - Sypek (PCS), Fitzwater (PHS), Fuller (PHS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 14
MORIAH 7
PORT HENRY – The Patriots were able to pull ahead of the Vikings for a 14-7 victory.
Sara Richards (3), Jordyn Pelkey (2) and Koree Stillwell (2) were able to help the Patriots toward their 15 hits, along with Jenna Stanley, who had a triple.
Abby Sawyer, who came in in the third inning, threw 10 strikeouts.
“Sawyer pitched very well with 10 strikeouts,” Moriah coach Billie Jo Simpson said.
“AuSable hit the ball well, and our defense held them to base hits instead of extra bases.”
For Moriah, pitcher Gwen Eichen got six strikeouts, and was able to secure a double. Emily Gangi also got a triple for the Vikings.
“I thought both teams played very good defense with a combined four errors,” Simpson said.
AuSable Valley 14, Moriah 7
AuSable Valley 312 402 2 – 14 15 1
Moriah 220 001 2 – 7 7 3
Hickey, Sawyer (3) and Richards. G. Eichen and Towns. WP - Hickey. LP - G. Eichen. 2B - G. Eichen (MCS). 3B - Gangi (MCS), J. Stanley (AVCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 28
NCCS 10
CHAMPLAIN – Beekmantown’s home runs from Brooke Ruest, Kiera Regan, Aleyah Lafountain, Sophia King, Emma McCasland and Isabella Brown’s two set the Cougars back far enough to ensure the win.
With two hits each from Nataly Wood, Brenna Mulvaney, Lafountain, and Regan, and three hits each from Margaret Labarge, Ruest, Brown and King, the Eagles were able to supply 22 hits against the Cougars.
“Beekmantown's bats exploded in the sixth and put the game out of reach,” NCCS coach Carrie McComb said.
“We hung with them for the first four innings. When they put Brown in to pitch, the score was 12-10.”
Beekmantown’s pitchers Lafountain and Brown had six strikeouts combined.
For NCCS, Brooke Basmajian had a triple and single, and Rachel Letourneau had a triple.
Beekmantown 28, NCCS 10
Beekmantown 234 33(13) – 28 22 3
NCCS 007 300 – 10 8 3
Lafountain, Brown (4) and Ruest. McComb, Lafountain(4), McComb(6) and Bresnahan. WP - Lafountain. LP - McComb. SV - Brown. 2B - Wood (BCS). 3B- Letourneau (NCCS), Basmajian (NCCS). HR - Ruest (BCS), Regan (BCS), Lafountain (BCS), Brown 2 (BCS), King (BCS), McCasland (BCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 17
LAKE PLACID 2
ELLENBURG– Abby Peryea had a massive game for the Bobcats with three home runs, and hit a grand slam in the third inning, and a three-run shot in the fourth, finishing the game with eight RBIs.
Rylee Poupore, Allie Barber and Peryea had three hits each for NAC. Poupore also had 11 strikeouts in the circle.
Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge noted that eighth-grader Hallie Gilmore had a solid game catching.
Maddie Herzog for the Blue Bombers had two hits, and pitcher Grace Crawford had six strikeouts.
Northern Adirondack 17, Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 000 020 X – 2 4 6
NAC 004 454 X – 17 12 1
Crawford, Huffman (5) and Tavares. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP - Poupore. LP - Crawford. 2B - Dar. Patterson (LP). HR - Peryea 3(NAC).
TICONDEROGA 22
SARANAC LAKE 7
TICONDEROGA – The senior Sentinels had a legendary game on their Senior Night.
Especially Anna Whitman, who went 4-for-5 and had two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. She also had six strikeouts while pitching.
Fellow seniors Molly Price, Kailey LaCourse and Jade Charboneau were also highlighted by their coach Eric Mullen for having solid games.
With help from Whitman (4), Price (2), Andrea Paige (2), and Lizzie Rich (2), the Sentinels were able to secure 14 hits.
The Red Storm’s Kylee Meyer had a great game with two hits, a triple and a three-run homerun.
Saranac Lake 7, Ticonderoga 22
Saranac Lake 002 50 – 7 9 3
Ticonderoga 064 93 – 22 14 1
Goetz, Meyer (5) and Whitson. Whitman and Rich, Dorsett (5). WP -Whitman. LP - Goetz. 2B - Whitman 2 (TCS), Paige (TCS). 3B- Meyer (SLCS), Whitman (TCS). HR - Meyer.
