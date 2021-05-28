First-half surge leads St. Lawrence past PHS

PLATTSBURGH — St. Lawrence jumped out to a fast start against Plattsburgh High, Friday, and left town with a 14-2 win after a Section VII-X boys lacrosse game.
Preston Daniels scored both of the Hornets' tallies, and Corbin Murray turned away 15 shots on a day the Larries had a 39-15 shot advantage.
Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth said his team played much better in the second half after falling behind 10-1 at halftime and now will look forward to getting some rest and not worry about having to play a game until June 5.
Mason Frary netted a game-high four goals to lead St. Lawrence, and Jayden Ashley and Alexander Burg both had hat tricks.
—
St. Lawrence 14, Plattsburgh High 2
Scoring
SL- Ashley 3-2, Frary 4-2, Burg 3-0, Dow 1-1, Olson 1-0, Hornung 1-0, Provost 1-0, E. Smith 0-1.
PHS- Daniels 2-0.
Halftime- St. Lawrence, 10-1.
Shots- St. Lawrence, 39-15.
Saves- Murray, PHS, 15. SL, No name provided, 5.
Ground balls- St. Lawrence, 16-13.
Faceoffs- St. Lawrence, 10-6.
