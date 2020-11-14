First-half burst sends Chazy over Boquet Valley

CHAZY — In the final 15 minutes of the first half, the Chazy boys did damage.
The top-seeded Eagles scored three goals during that span and rolled to a 3-0 victory over No. 3 Boquet Valley, Saturday.
Riley Hansen found the back of the net twice, Tanner Conners scored once and Zane Stevens notched a four-save shutout to help Chazy secure the boys Valley Region title of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament.
"It's not like other years where we don't know what game is the last," Hansen said. "This year, we know this game was the last one. We knew this would be our last game on this field, and we wanted to win. I know our juniors and sophomores wanted to win for our seniors, and I know that's how I was when I was their age."
In this bizarre year of 2020 with COVID-19 taking away the chance of a sectional title or appearance in the state tournament like the Eagles are accustomed to, the Valley Region championship created a bit of a different feeling for Chazy.
"It was an odd feeling to have the season end this way," Eagles coach Rob McAuliffe said. "This was my 25th year coaching, and I can't refer back to the last time we had a situation like this knowing that you are finishing your season on your home field."
Nonetheless, Chazy finished its season with a bang.
Conners put home a picture-perfect cross from Patrick Dwyer to help the Eagles break the ice with 14:38 to go in the first half.
Hansen scored his first of the game roughly six minutes later, squeaking a shot past Griffins keeper Brandon Tromblee.
"It was hard at first because they were packing it in pretty good," Hansen said. "Once we started stretching them out wider, I felt like we started to connect in the middle, get goals and play on the inside."
With 50 seconds before halftime, Hansen put Chazy ahead 3-0, and the lead remained the same the rest of the way.
Luke Moser and Joey deOndarza picked up assists on Hansen's first and second tallies, respectively, fighting through a stingy Griffins' defense.
"We knew Boquet was going to concentrate defensively, so we knew it was going to be a difficult task, but we just needed to stretch them out a little better," McAuliffe said.
"They played very well defensively. We knew we just had to keep playing the way we were in the first half. We knew sooner or later if we got enough goals, they would have to come out of their shape. Once we got the lead at halftime, we felt confident."
Gary Negroni, Kaleb Petit and Jameson Fiegl were all standouts on the offensive end for Boquet Valley.
Negroni facilitated multiple chances in the midfield, including one feed to Fiegl who was not able to get much on a kick from the top of the 18-yard box at the 26-minute mark of the first half.
Petit had a nice opportunity for the Griffins as 12 minutes remained on the clock with a rip from way out that Stevens had to make his best save of the game on to preserve the shutout.
"I feel good about how we played today," Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. "We packed it in and tried to get our chances when we could and primarily try and get it out to Gary. We knew that would be a part of our game plan today.
"There were 10 minutes in the first half when we got tired and got a little less disciplined, and that's going to happen when you play a good team like Chazy, but I was really proud of the way they came back in the second half and played strong throughout. Except for 10 or 15 minutes, this was a strong performance from us."
Tromblee managed to make 12 saves to anchor the Griffins' defense, but Chazy proved to be too much.
The Eagles finished with a 15-4 advantage in shots on target and hit the crossbar on three separate occasions.
"I thought the boys played well today," McAuliffe said. "I thought we have been playing better as the season progressed, but in the end, we will all look back on this and be very thankful we had this season and this time as a team together.
"There are a lot of people who worked hard to make this season happen, and we are thankful for them and thankful these boys had this opportunity to play today."
—
Chazy 3, Boquet Valley 0
Boquet 0 0 — 0
Chazy 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, CCRS, Conners (Dwyer), 14:38. 2, CCRS, Hansen (Moser), 8:03. 3, CCRS, Hansen (deOndarza), 0:50.
Shots on target- Chazy 15, Boquet Valley 4
Saves- Tromblee, BV, 12. Stevens, CCRS, 4.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
