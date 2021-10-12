Fast competition highlights slate of CVAC meets

SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake’s boys and Lake Placid’s girls ran their way to strong finishes in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country action, Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, Sam Ash secured first place for the Red Storm, immediately followed by the Blue Bombers’ Andrew Scanio in second place.
Spots three through nine were also all Saranac Lake and Lake Placid runners, aside from Saranac’s Andrew Denial, who found his way into fifth place.
For the girls, Blue Bomber Samantha Damico took first overall, followed by three more Lake Placid runners in the next five spots.
The Chief’s Lauren Denial secured the second-place spot for Saranac, though, and the Red Storm’s Megan Wilson finished fourth.
Jude Brearton and Keira Callahan were Moriah/Boquet Valley’s highest finishers on the day, both finishing in 11th place in their respective races.
Boys results
Team
Saranac Lake 23, Lake Placid 36; Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Bouquet Valley 48; Saranac Lake 18, Saranac 43; Lake Placid 20, Saranac 35; Saranac 24, Moriah/Bouquet Valley 34.
Individual
1. Ash (SLCS) 16:40, 2. Scanio (LP) 17:16, 3. Hesseltine (SLCS) 18:18, 4. Fay (LP) 18:23, 5. Denial (SCS) 18:52, 6. Kollmer (SLCS) 19:03, 7. Martin (SLCS) 19:48, 8. Flanigan (LP) 19:54, 9. Hall (SLCS) 19:58, 10. Thayer (SCS) 19:59, 11. Brearton (MBV) 20:12, 12. Bickford (SLCS) 20:29, 13. Evans (SLCS) 20:42, 14. Akey (SLCS)20:48, 15. Sinclair (SLCS) 21:08.
Girls results
Team
Lake Placid 19, Saranac Lake 36; Saranac 24, Saranac Lake 32; Lake Placid 21, Saranac 34.
Individual
1. Damico (LP) 18:57, 2. Denial (SCS) 19:51; 3. Rother (LP) 21:38, 4. Wilson (SLCS) 21:40, 5. McKinnon (LP) 21:59, 6. Cohen (LP) 22:06, 7. Dennis (SLCS) 22:23, 8. Boulds (SCS) 22:42, 9. Ash (SLCS) 22:51, 10. Rose-McClandish (LP) 22:54, 11. Callahan (M/BV) 22:59; 12. Peer (SLCS) 23:09, 13. Hamel (SCS), 14. Denkenberger (SLCS) 23:28, 15. Borner (SCS) 23:28.
GIRLS
TICONDEROGA 15, PLATTSBURGH 50
TICONDEROGA 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 50
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 23, TICONDEROGA 32
PLATTSBURGH 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 50
TICONDEROGA 15, AUSABLE VALLEY 50
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinel girls and Hornet boys led the field in a meet, Monday.
Gianna Coryea continued her strong season for Plattsburgh with a first-place finish on the girls’ side.
Then came a wave of Sentinels, with Hannah Porter leading a pack that secured spots two through six for Ticonderoga.
On the boys’ side, Emery Tausinger took top honors for the Sentinels, followed by AuSable Valley’s Grant Weerts in second.
Branson Fitzwater and Sam Barney locked down spots three and four for the Hornets, and Ticonderoga’s Carter Perron rounded out the top five.
Girls results
Individual
1. Coryea (PHS) 18:29, 2. Porter (TCS) 20:56, 3. Burroughs (TCS) 21:44, 4. Blanchard (TCS) 21:58, 5. Moran (TCS) 23:57, 6. Parent (TCS) 23:59, 7. Pelkey (AVCS) 28:50, 8. Bushey (AVCS) 29:50, 9. Lender (TCS) 30:00, 10. Wojcik (TCS) 34:00.
Boys results
Individual
1. Tausinger (TCS) 17:02, 2. Weerts (AVCS) 17:42, 3. Fitzwater (PHS) 18:02, 4. Barney (PHS) 18:18, 5. Perron (TCS) 18:21, 6. Catright (PHS) 18:39, 7. Duffine (PHS) 19:16, 8. Frakes (PHS) 19:30, 9. Swajger (TCS) 20:19, 10. Facteau (TCS) 21:04, 11. Burke (TCS) 21:17, 12. Sucharzewski (AVCS) 21:22, 13. Semerari (AVCS) 21:23, 14. Rundall (PHS) 22:00, 15. Knowles (PHS) 22:01.
BOYS
PERU 15, BEEKMANTOWN 48
BEEKMANTOWN 25, SETON CATHOLIC 36
PERU 25, SETON CATHOLIC 36
PERU 20, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 43
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 24, SETON CATHOLIC 37
GIRLS
PERU 15, BEEKMANTOWN 48
PERU 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
PERU 15, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 50
BEEKMANTOWN 15, SETON CATHOLIC 50
SETON CATHOLIC, NCCS (INC)
POINT AU ROCHE — The Nighthawks had a dominant night on the trails, winning all of their team matchups.
Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein secured the first- and second-place finishes for the shorthanded Seton Catholic squad, while the Cougars’ Thomas Gilbo snagged second place, but Peru took spots four through eight, led by Nik Recore.
Faline Yang continued her torrid pace through the season for the Knights, finishing in first for Seton.
Peru’s Ophelia Lancto ran her way to a second-place finish, followed by the Cougars’ Alex Cone in third.
The Nighthawks Janice Dougherty and Rylee Chamberlain rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.
—
Boys results
Individual
1. S. DeJordy (SC) 17:44, 2. T. Gilbo (NCCS) 18:22, 3. Grafstein (SC) 18:31, 4. N. Recore (PCS) 18:33, 5. Z. Morgan (PCS) 18:51, 6. E. Lederman (PCS) 19:15, 7. L. Pandolph (PCS) 19:21, 8. O. Tedesco (PCS) 19:28, 9. J. Slick (BCS) 19:41, 10. C. Coleman (PCS) 19:45, 11. L. Moffett (PCS) 19:47, 12. G. Mero (PCS) 19:50, 13. G. Garrant (NCCS) 19:52, 14. D. Biebeau (BCS) 19:54, 15. H. Matthews (PCS) 20:50.
Girls results
Individual
1. F. Yang (SC) 21:30, 2. O. Lancto (PCS) 22:50, 3. A. Cone (NCCS) 23:08, 4. J. Dougherty (PCS) 24:09, 5. R. Chamberlain (PCS) 24:16, 6. A. Canning (NCCS) 24:51, 7. K. Finlaw (PCS) 25:51, 8. C. Chamberlain (PCS) 26:21, 9. C. Benware (BCS) 26:27, 10. S. Laplante (PCS) 27:30, 11. R. Beauharnois (PCS) 27:39, 12. J. Cone (NCCS) 27:40, 13. R. Ko (BCS) 28:30, 14. K. Bishop (BCS) 29:22, 15. P. Eldredge (BCS) 29:58.
