Fans can attend Plattsburgh State winter sporting events

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State will allow spectators to attend its home 2021-22 winter athletic contests, which includes men's and women's basketball and men's and women's hockey.
This policy is subject to change depending on the course of the pandemic.
Plattsburgh State Athletics is eager to welcome fans back to events for the coming season and is working closely with its partners around the college and in the community to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all students, fans and community members.
All spectators must abide by all Plattsburgh State health and safety protocols in order to attend games, including, at this time, the wearing of masks at all times while indoors, including inside the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena and Memorial Hall (unless eating or drinking).
Spectators are subject to the COVID-19-related rules and regulations of the host institution for away contests.
