Fall 2021 NSL Girls All Star Team

PLATTSBURGH — The Northern Soccer League has recognized many players from across the girls divisions to be named to the All-Star teams.
DIVISION I
Saranac’s Syndey Myers was awarded the Most Valuable Player award for the 2021 soccer season, with coach Amber Liberty also getting recognition as Coach of the Year. Three more Chief players were also named to the First Team for Division I.
Olivia Davis, Lia Parker and Kennedy Ubl all represented Saranac in First Team honors. Northeastern Clinton also had three players, Bailee LaFountain, Desiree Dubois and Elisabeth Prairie. Beekmantown’s Kiera Regan, Peru’s Hannah Myers, AuSable Valley’s Addie Stanley and Jillian Bezio and Plattsburgh’s Amanda Vaughn were also all named to the First Team.
For the Second Team, Beekmantown, AuSable Valley, Peru, Saranac and Northeastern Clinton all had two players recognized. The Eagles’ Maggie LaBarge and Grace McCasland, the Patriots’ Jenna Stanley and Kate Knapp, the Nighthawks’ Rylie Lukens and MaKenzie Brown, the Chiefs’ Aislyn Liberty and Brenna Ducatte and the Cougars’ Laci Roberts and Alexa Turner were all recognized. The Hornets also added another in Sophie Burdo, and Saranac Lake had Sydney Mariano named as well.
Saranac Lake also won the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
DIVISION II
While Northern Adirondack’s Alexis Belrose was named the division MVP and Ticonderoga’s Tina Russell was named Coach of the Year, Chazy and Boquet Valley each had three players in the First Team.
Sam Gonyo, Hadley Lucas and Ava McAuliffe all represented Chazy while Abby Monty, Claire Reynolds and Abbey Schwoebel were named for Boquet Valley.
The Bobcats also named Mackenna LaBarge. Moriah had two players, Allie Huchro and Amelia Kazlo. Madyson Whalen of Seton Catholic and Weber Hemsley of Lake Placid were also recognized.
For the Second Team, the Vikings had three players, Hannah Gaddor, Dava Marcil and Paige Towns, named. The Knights also had three in Ella Manion, Emma Langlois and Lily Von Bargen. The Bobcats’ Jenna Ohlsten and Ashlyn Seguin and the Blue Bombers’ Emma Andragna were recognized while Ticonderoga had Andrea Cooke.
Boquet Valley won the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
DIVISION III
Willsboro led Division III with Jenna Ford winning MVP and coach Chris Ford winning Coach of the Year. The Warriors also had four players named to the First Team with Lexi Nolette, Isabella Harrison, Tekla Fine-Lease and Cleo Lobdell. Keene’s Beavers were next with Megan Quinn, Haylie Buysse and Pia Morrelli on the First Team. Johnsburg/Minerva had Hannah McNally and Charlize Bernard, while Crown Point got on the list with Lauren Kimball. Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Kayli Hayden was also named.
Willsboro, Keene, Johnsburg/Minerva and Indian Lake/Long Lake each had two players on the Second Team. McKinley Belzile and Abby Bruno represented the Warriors, Addison VanNess and Marley Harmer led for the Beavers, Avery Bayse and Cassie Dunbar were named for Johnsburg/Minerva, and the Orange had Anna Strader and Marilla Liddle make the list. Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Dakota Cutting, Crown Point’s Abigail LaFountain and Wells’ Macy Orr were also named to the Second Team.
Indian Lake/Long Lake was recognized with the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.