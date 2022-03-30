Fall 2021 NSL Boys All-Star Teams

PLATTSBURGH — The boys’ teams of the Northern Soccer League found much success through the fall season, led by their All-Star players.
DIV I
Northeastern Clinton was represented by both the Most Valuable Player, Reid LaValley, and the Coach of the Year, Nick Trombley.
Fellow Cougars James Wells and Tyler Guay were also named to the First Team. Saranac, Beekmantown and Peru also had two players each named to the First team. The Eagles’ Zach Dubray and Ethan Burke, the Nighthawks’ Dillon Haudberg and Declan Edwards and the Chiefs’ Dominic Harkness and Branden Ashley.
AuSable Valley’s Tristan Laundree, Plattsburgh High’s Jack Ferris and Saranac Lake’s Bailey Bartholomew were also all recognized on the First Team.
For the Second Team, the Hornets had three players in Peter Wylie, Owen Mulligan and Simon Meyer all named. The Cougars’ Lucas Deuso and Marcus Bedard were recognized, along with Peru’s Aiden Pearl and Dominic Falvo. David Butler of the Patriots, Riley Hewson of the Eagles, Hayden Buckley of the Chiefs and Gabe Wilson of the Red Storm are all on the Second Team.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award went to Saranac Lake.
DIV II
Four Chazy players, Dale Gonyo, Luke Moser, Peter LaBarge and Jeremy Juneau were all named to Division II’s First Team, while coach Rob McAuliffe was named Coach of the Year.
Lake Placid’s Jack Armstrong was decided as the division’s Most Valuable Player, while teammate Alex Wright was also named to the First Team.
Willsboro had three athletes, Ethan Leibeck, Everett Cassavaugh and Justin Joslyn named, while Northern Adirondack had two in Hunter Trombley and Troy LaBarge. Boquet Valley’s Oakley Buehler was also recognized on the First Team.
For the Second Team, Boquet Valley, Chazy and NAC each had three players named. The Griffins were represented by Jameson Fiegl, Ben Burdo and Aiden Lobdell, the Eagles’ had Dylan McAfee, Zane Stevens and Dallas Santor, while the Bobcats’ Tim Stickney, Ayden Wrye and Matt Boulrice were all named. The Blue Bomber’s Mike Mezzetti and the Warriors’ Logan Jaquish were both recognized as well.
Boquet Valley won the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
DIV III
Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Logan Bush was named the division MVP, while Indian Lake/Long Lake coach Ben Conboy was awarded Coach of the Year honors.
Bush was joined by teammates Isaiah Pelkey, Ethan Farris and Ben Lamos all representing Schroon Lake/Newcomb on the First Team. Jackson Strader was the Orange’s lone player named.
Johnsburg/Minerva and Crown Point had three players each. The Panthers saw Noah Spaulding, Cameron Waldorf and Noah Fleury all recognized while Johnsburg/Minerva was represented by Yanden Cleveland, Evan Wing and Nolan Pierson. Keenan Linton of Keene was named to the First Team as well.
On the Second Team, the Beavers had three players, Max Hyman, Vann Morrelli and Cooper Gagnon all named. Crown Point’s Walton Pelkey and Joe Tompkins were recognized along with Johnsburg/Minerva’s Ethan Dunbar and Sam Porter. Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Carter Hart and Brayden Bush were recognized as well as Indian Lake/Long Lake’s Garrett Hutchins.
Indian Lake/Long Lake also won the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.