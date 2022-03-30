Fall 2021 NSL Boys All-Star Teams

Weather Alert

...Brief Periods of Wintry Mix Possible This Evening... Scattered showers will move through the area this evening. Showers will be a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain as surface temperatures fall to near or just below freezing. Some light icing is possible in areas that see freezing rain. Areas most susceptible to freezing rain this evening will be the northern Saint Lawrence Valley along with higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Icy roads are possible in any areas that see freezing rain...producing hazardous travel conditions. Please use caution if you must travel.