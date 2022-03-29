Fall 2021 CVAC John J. Herbert All-Academic Team

PLATTSBURGH — In December, the Fall 2021 John J. Herbert All-Academic Team for the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference was announced.
Below is a list of all student-athletes included in the team, including any extracurricular activities, community activities or other academic accomplishments that were provided to the Press-Republican.
AuSable Valley
Jenna Stanley (soccer)- Also a member of the basketball and softball teams, Stanley is the senior class president, Student Council president, and the treasurer for the National Honor Society. She also participates in the New Visions career program.
Grant Weerts (cross country/track)- Weerts is also a member of the Key Club and National Honor Society. He is also involved in numerous community service projects as an Eagle Scout.
Beekmantown
Dakota Finley (gymnastics)- Aside from being a gymnast for the Eagles for six years, Finley is also a member of the National Honor Society and has posted High Honor Roll grades.
Zachary Dubray (soccer) - Dubray is also a member of the golf team at Beekmantown, and is a member of the Plattsburgh Football Club, National Honor Society, and is on the High Honor Roll.
Lake Placid
Ellen Lansing (cross country)- Lansing has received the Gold Letter for Track and Coaches Award for cross country for the 2020-21 season. She is also an environmental activist, being president of the Environmental Club at Lake Placid, and has spoken to the Smithsonian about Placid Earth Composting and will be featured in the Wild Center’s new climate solutions exhibit. Lansing has also been a figure skater for 10 years.
Tristan Spotts (soccer)- Spotts has been a four-year varsity athlete for tennis and hockey as well as soccer, and has been the class president and member of the Student Council for three years. He also has over 80 hours of community service and is a Science Olympiad.
Moriah
Zoe Olcott (cross country)- Olcott is also a member of the Moriah basketball team.
Declan Valentine (football)- Valentine also partakes in the Viking baseball team.
Northern Adirondack
Elyse Hogan (volleyball)- Hogan also participates in competitive cheer, and has been a member of the National Honor Society and Math Honor Society and is the class treasurer. She is also on the High Honor Roll.
Rece LaFountain (soccer)- LaFountain has also been a member of the Bobcat basketball team for four years and is a National Honor Society member.
Northeastern Clinton
Elisabeth Prairie (soccer)- Prairie has been awarded the NCCS MVP for track and field, the NCCS Excellence Award in biology and is the Class President and member of the National Honor Society.
Reid LaValley (soccer)- LaValley has won the NCCS Excellence in History and Physics award, and has received Augsbury Scholarship of St. Lawrence. He was also the Northern Soccer League Division I Most Valuable Player this season and is a member of the NYSPHSAA Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
Peru
Mallory Martin (volleyball)- Martin is a member of the National Honor Society and a Positive School Environment team member, as well as being the Class Council President and the National Art Honor Society Vice President.
Jonas Petro (cross country)- Petro is also an accomplished member of Peru’s band, being named All-Country for three years and All-State for one. He is also a member of the Strategic Planning Committee and the secretary of S.T.A.T Club, as well as being the opening speaker for the 2019 Superintendent’s Day Conference.
Plattsburgh High
Alison Silver (swimming)- Silver is the senior class president, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Peer Mentoring Club and SIP Committee. She also partakes in Tennis for the Hornets.
Andrew Knowles (cross country)- Knowles is a cross country team captain, as well as a member of the Plattsburgh hockey and baseball teams. He is also inducted into the National Honor Society.
Saranac
Danielle Borner (cross country)- Borner is the Class of 2022 and Key Club vice presidents, a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. She also partakes in the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Committee, Operation Christmas Child, the NYSSMA Solo Festival, both the Jazz and Wind Ensembles, and is a working student at Iron Valley Equestrian Center.
Dominic Harkness (soccer)- Harkness has been a member of the Chiefs’ soccer team since 10th grade, and has been a captain his senior year. He is also a member of both indoor and outdoor track, and has been a captain for indoor this year as well. He also joined the baseball team in ninth grade, and is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in ADK Freeze Soccer.
Saranac Lake
Sydney Leeret (volleyball)- Leeret has been involved in three sports for her entire high school career, all while maintaining a High Honor Roll status, and is also a member of the Outdoor Club and Key Club. She is also a ski instructor during the winter.
Gabe Wilson (soccer)- Wilson is a team captain for the Red Storm, and has participated in three sports for his high school career. He also posts High Honor Roll grades and is a member of the Boy Scouts of America and a food pantry volunteer.
Seton Catholic
Lison Becam (soccer)- Becam also plays tennis for the Knights.
Ticonderoga
Sophia Zelinski (soccer)- Zelinski is an active member of the National Honor Society, Class Executive Board, Art Club, Foreign Language Club. She also volunteers at Up Yonda Farm and maintains a part-time job during the sports season.
Keith Barber (football)- Barber is a member of the National Honor Society and also maintains a part-time job during the season.
