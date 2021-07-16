Expos split pair of midweek CVBL matchups

PLATTSBURGH — The 2020 CVBL MVP Outfielder Marcus LeFevbre took the mound for the Champlain Rockies and led them to a 12-3 win over the Criss Consulting/Meron’s Expos, Thursday.
The Rockies took a 1-0 lead at Lefty Wilson Field in the second inning behind a Wyatt Premore single, before the Expos countered with a three-run third inning in the Champlain Valley Baseball League matchup.
A two run double into the left field corner off the bat of Robbie Knowles provided the final excitement for the Expos.
Adam Goldfarb, Alex LaFountain, and Jamie Davison strung together a three-run rally in the fourth inning for the Rockies before the team plated five runs in the fifth inning.
The Rockies were led offensively by LaFountain’s three-hit night, while Nolan Knight, Caleb Keysor and Wyatt Premore had two hits each.
The Expos were paced by Dominick Bordeau’s three hits, with Matt Rivers adding two of his own.
—
Rockies 12, Expos 3
Rockies 010 350 3 — 12 14 0
Expos 003 000 0 — 3 9 3
Rivers, M. Bordeau (6), and M. Bordeau, D. Bordeau (6). LeFevbre, Sousa (7), and McDonough. WP: LeFevbre LP: Rivers. 2B: Rb. Knowles (E), Rivers (E). 3B: Goldfarb (R).
WEDNESDAY
CRISS CONSULTING/MERON’S 8
JENN’S SMOKIN’ HOTS 4
ALTONA — The Criss Consulting/Meron’s Expos rallied from a 3-0 deficit behind the relief pitching of veteran Jeff Norton to an 8-4 win, Wednesday.
Hunter LaValley was solid on the mound for Jenn's Smokin' Hots Border Bandits into the fifth inning before the Expos broke through with a five-run rally.
Shane Perrotte had three hits for the Meron’s, including a double. Drew Knowles, Dominick Bordeau, Mike Bordeau and Jeff Norton each had two hits.
Kyle Vassar had three hits for the Border Bandits, including a triple, while Tim Vassar added two hits and Hunter LaValley whacked a double.
—
Expos 8, Border Bandits 4
Expos 000 150 2 — 8 14 2
Bandits 200 101 0 — 4 8 1
Golden, Norton (3), and D. Bordeau. H. LaValley, K. Vassar (6), and Prescott. WP- Norton
LP- H. LaValley 2B- Perrotte (E), LaValley (B). 3B: K. Vassar (S).
