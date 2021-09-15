Ennis honored for goalkeeping

SYRACUSE — Junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis of Plattsburgh State has been named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 12, as announced by the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) on Monday.
Ennis earned the honor after making seven saves in Plattsburgh State's 4-2 home win over Union College on Saturday afternoon. It marks the second seven-save performance this season for Ennis.
It is the first SUNYAC weekly honor of the season for Ennis and the second of her career.
Through four games, Ennis had accumulated 22 saves and held an 0.815 save percentage.
Ennis has been in goal for every second of the Cardinals' games this season.
One of her top performances was a four-save shutout against Sage, Sept. 5, that resulted in a 2-0 win for Plattsburgh.
