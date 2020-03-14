Emotions high for Cardinal athletics

PLATTSBURGH — Friday was a dreary day outside.
But, it was even more drearier at Plattsburgh State.
The devastating news of the cancellation of the spring sports season at the college, due to the coronavirus pandemic, was still sinking in.
Sports canceled by the NCAA include the baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, and men's and women's track & field teams.
In addition, the top-ranked Plattsburgh State women's hockey team, with a 26-1 overall mark, will be denied an opportunity of winning its eighth NCAA Division III championship.
The Cardinals' season ended prior to their quarterfinal game in the NCAA Tournament.
“We have to do what is best for the student-athletes,” assistant athletic director and baseball coach Kris Doorey said. “It's disappointing not to have spring sports, but the student-athletes are our No. 1 concern.
“Our kids work hard to prepare for the season, and they have had their season taken away from them for something out of their control. I know a lot of people are heartbroken over it. The softball team didn't even get to play one game.
“It has to be really disappointing for the women's hockey team to end their season the way it did.”
Plattsburgh State did get some encouraging news Friday afternoon when the NCAA ruled that all spring sports athletes would be getting an extra year of eligibility if they choose to take advantage.
“Things have happened so suddenly,” Doorey said.
Doorey isn't sure how many of the seniors on the spring teams would elect to return.
“I'm not sure who would come back,” he said. “It's still a ways off. Seniors who graduate might be ready to move on with their lives. It's not a decision they have to make today or tomorrow. They have time.
“It's easier for a senior who didn't graduate to come back.”
The cancellation of the spring sports season affects more than the athletes.
“As a baseball coach, I saw some tears when we broke the news to the players that the season would be canceled,” Doorey said, “They have been practicing since September and have been working hard.
“As for myself, I've been doing this for half of life. Being a coach involves more than coaching games and practicing. There's a lot of other stuff that goes on every day, and I don't know what I'm going to do without it.
“I'm at a loss for words.”
The baseball team started out the season with an 0-4 record playing against some difficult competition. But, last Sunday, the Cardinals rallied for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning after being shut out for the first 12 innings of a doubleheader at Farmingdale State and rallied for a 9-6 victory.
The team had a much more enjoyable bus ride home and was in a good frame of mind preparing for its annual trip to Florida.
Little did the Cardinals know at the time it would be their final game of the season.
“The players were looking forward to the Florida trip and were excited about playing a conference series with Fredonia down there,” Doorey said.
“We knew we would be playing in good weather, and the seniors were ready to go. As disappointed as I am right now, I'm sure our players are even more disappointed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.