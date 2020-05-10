Eisenman earns SUNY Plattsburgh President's Award

PLATTSBURGH – Senior guard/forward Jeremy Eisenman of the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team earned the SUNY Plattsburgh President's Award for the 2019-20 academic year, as announced Friday.
The President's Award honors those who have successfully integrated academic excellence with leadership, athletics, career achievement, campus involvement, community service and/or creative and performing arts.
Honorees include those who were nominated for the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence and did not receive it, but were still deserving of recognition for their contributions.
Eisenman owns a 3.83 cumulative GPA as a computer science major.
He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma and is a three-time State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll honoree.
In 2019-20, Eisenman saw action in 24 of the team's 25 contests, averaging 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He also shot 39.1 percent (34-of-87) from 3-point range and buried a career-high 18 points on two occasions this past season.
During the 2017-18 campaign, he was a member of the Plattsburgh State team that won the SUNYAC title and advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
