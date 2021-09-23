PLATTSBURGH — In the action-packed first half Thursday, Luci Brown scored two goals and Kiera Regan lent out an assist on each Beekmantown tally en route to a 3-1 victory over Plattsburgh High in Northern Soccer League play.
Brown started off the night with a goal at 3:11 of the first half, with an assist from Regan.
Then, the Hornets answered, with an Amaya Abellard goal and Bailey Hewson assist at 17:46.
Grace McCasland fired back, less than two minutes later, assisted by Regan, at 19:16. Brown scored again to put the nail in the coffin, at 37:36, with help from Regan.
Plattsburgh High coach Tim Mulligan said that Beekmantown converted on their opportunities.
Plattsburgh High outshot Beekmantown, 15-13. Beekmantown’s goalie Macayla Scofield just edged out with 11 saves, compared to Emma Whalen’s 10 for the Hornets.
Mulligan said his team failed to capitalize on their chances.
–
Beekmantown 3, Plattsburgh High 1.
Beekmantown 3 0 – 3
Plattsburgh High 1 0 – 1
First half- 1, BCS, Brown (Regan) 3:11. 2, PHS, Abellard (Hewson) 17:46. 3, McCasland (Regan) 19:16. 4, Brown (Regan), 37:36.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 15-13.
Saves- Scofield, BCS, 11. Whalen, PHS, 10.
CHAZY 4
LAKE PLACID 2
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffe contributed in some way to each of the Eagles’ four goals in their victory over Lake Placid.
She scored the first two goals, with assists from Sam Gonyo at 7:20 and 28:15. Gonyo then scored at 28:10, assisted by McAuliffe.
In the second half, McAuliffe assisted on Abby Huchro’s goal at 10:09.
For the Blue Bombers, Darianna Patterson scored each of the team’s goals, one in the first half at 10:28, and one in the second at 36:47. These were assisted by Emma Adragna and Anisa Cecunjanin, respectively.
Chazy’s Tess Blair had six saves in the goal while Lake Placid’s Brooklyn Huffman had four.
-
Chazy 4, Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 1 1 – 2
Chazy 3 1 – 4
First half- 1, CCRS, McAuliffe (Gonyo) 7:20. 2, LP, Patterson (Adragna) 10:28. 3, CCRS, McAuliffe (Gonyo), 28:15. 4, CCRS, Gonyo (McAuliffe) 28:10.
Second half- 5, CCRS, Huchro (McAuliffe) 10:09. 6, LP, Patterson (Cecunjanin), 36:47.
Shots- Lake Placid, 8-7.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 6. Huffman, LP, 4.
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
PERU 0
PERU — The Patriots’ Kaydence Hoehn was able to put the only points on the board, leading her team to a victory over the Nighthawks.
She scored at 31:03 of the second half, assisted by Haley Hickey.
“We played a strong first half and couldn’t connect and finish a goal,” Peru coach Bill Pafford said.
Jasmyne Allen had eight saves for AuSable Valley in the net.
“Allen made a great save off a corner with a little over a minute left to seal the win,” Pafford said.
“Have to give credit where credit is due, AuSable wanted it more and outworked us.”
The Nighthawks led the shot count, 8-6. Tynicia Hendrix had five saves.
–
AuSable Valley 1, Peru 0
AuSable Valley 0 1 – 1
Peru 0 0 – 0
Second half- 1, AVCS, Hoehn (Hickey), 31:03.
Shots- Peru, 8-6.
Saves- Allen, AVCS, 8. Hendrix, PCS, 5.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
CHAMPLAIN — Bailee Lafountain scored two goals in the second and assisted on the other to send the Cougars over the Red Storm.
Alexa Turner scored the lone goal of the first half, assisted by Lafountain, at 36:15. Lafountain’s goals came in the second half at 12:15 and 18:15.
It was Northeastern Clinton’s Senior Night, and coach Tim Surprenant recognized Myah Creller, Isabella Deso, Audrianna Hollister, Leah Coulombe, Elisabeth Prairie, Dalila Purisic and Natalie Wrye for all of their dedication and leadership to the team.
–
Northeastern Clinton 3, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 – 0
Northeastern Clinton 1 2 – 3
First half- 1, NCCS, Turner (Lafountain), 36:15.
Second half- 2, Lafountain, 12:15. 3, Lafountain, 18:15.
Shots- NCCS, 16-3.
Saves- Name not provided, SL, 13. DuBois, NCCS, 3.
MORIAH 3
TICONDEROGA 1
TICONDEROGA — The Vikings, led by Amelia Kazlo with two goals and an assist, fought hard for a victory over the Sentinels.
Allie Huchro put the first points on the board with 24:50 left, with help from Kazlo, who then got her first goal with 3:52 remaining in the first half.
She scored again in the second, assisted by Paige Towns, with 19:29 remaining.
Moriah coach Christina Slattery noted that Kazlo played well offensively, along with Regan Baker on the defensive side.
Laura Grinnell scored Ticonderoga’s lone goal with 29:09 left of the second half, and their goalkeeper Lizzie Rich had a whopping 20 saves.
“Kennedy Davis played a strong game for Ticonderoga along with Lizzie Rich in the goal,” Slattery said.
–
Moriah 3, Ticonderoga 1
Moriah 2 1 – 3
Ticonderoga 0 1 – 1
First half- 1, MCS, Huchro (Kazlo), 24:50. 2, MCS, Kazlo, 3:52.
Second half- 3, TCS, Grinnell, 29:09. 4, MCS, Kazlo (Towns), 19:29.
Shots- Moriah, 35-11.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 11. Rich (20), Davis (1), TCS, 21.
KEENE 4
CROWN POINT 1
CROWN POINT — Pia Morelli kicked things off for the Beavers, with two goals in the first half, to lead her team to victory over the Panthers.
She scored first, unassisted, at 5:05 of the first half, and then again at 39:33 with help from Haylie Buysse.
Buysse then started the second half with a goal of her own, assisted by Morelli, at 6:24. Megan Quinn also put some insurance points on the board for Keene at 23:47.
“Keene sweeper Megan Quinn was quick to shut down any through ball up the middle, and she helped contribute to the Keene offense with a direct kick from 25 yards out that was just out of reach of our goalkeeper,” Crown Point coach Brad Peters said.
“Keene was just a better team tonight.”
For the Panthers, Abigail Lafountain scored their goal with 20:24 in the second, off an assist from Sierra Harris. Marissa Duprey had 11 saves in the goal.
“I was proud of the never-quit attitude that my girls gave,” Peters said.
“They kept fighting until the end.”
–
Keene 4, Crown Point 1
Keene 2 2 – 4
Crown Point 0 1 – 1
First half- 1, KCS, Morelli, 5:05. 2, KCS, Morelli (Buysse), 39:33.
Second half- 3, KCS, Buysse (Morelli), 6:24. 4, CP, Lafountain (Harris), 20:24. 5, KCS, Quinn, 23:47.
Shots- Keene, 14-3.
Saves- Duprey, CP, 11. Blacksmith, KCS, 1.
WILLSBORO 7
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
WILLSBORO — The Warriors’ Jenna Ford had a hat trick and two assists to lead her team to victory over Schroon Lake/Newcomb. Lexi Nolette also had two goals and two assists, along with Bella Harrison having a goal and an assist.
Ford’s third goal put her over 300 points in her career at 301. She first assisted on Danielle Reithel’s goal at 19:25, and then Nolette’s goal at 36:26. Ford then scored her own goal at 38:12, with help from Nolette.
In the second half, Harrison kicked things off with a score at 2:17, assisted by Nolette. Then Ford scored two more at 13:27 and 22:11, with assists from Ava Sucharzewski and Nolette, respectively. Nollette then scored another goal, with an assist from Harrison, at 34:28.
“Tekla Fine-Lease and Bella Harrison did a great job controlling the midfield,” coach Chris Ford said.
“Our forwards did a great job creating opportunities, and our defenders communicated very well to prevent many scoring opportunities.”
Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Alyssa Arnold had 14 saves in the net.
“Schroon Lake/Newcomb played hard from start to finish and gave a great effort,” Ford said.
-
Willsboro 7, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0 0 – 0
Willsboro 3 4 – 7
First half- 1, WICS, Reithel (Ford), 19:25. 2, WICS, Nolette (Ford) 36:26. 3, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 38:12.
Second half- 4, WICS, Harrison (Nolette), 2:17. 5, WICS, Ford (Sucharzewski), 13:57. 6, WICS, Ford (Nolette), 22:11. 7, WICS, Nolette (Harrison), 34:28.
Shots- Willsboro, 26-1.
Saves- Arnold, SL/N, 14. Bruno, WICS, 1.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 3
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
NORTH CREEK — After a slow start, Johnsburg-Minerva came out in the second half and put up three unanswered goals, two from Cassie Dunbar.
First, Hannah McNally scored at 7:41 of the second, unassisted. Dunbar then scored at 24:02, with help from McNally, and again at 27:08, unassisted.
Johnsburg-Minerva coach Candice Husson noted that this was another victory with only nine girls playing.
For Indian Lake-Long Lake, Marilla Liddle had 13 saves in the goal.
–
Johnsburg-Minerva 3, Indian Lake-Long Lake 0
Indian Lake-Long Lake 0 0 – 0
Johnsburg-Minerva 0 3 – 3
Second half- 1, J-M, McNally, 7:41. 2, J-M, Dunbar (McNally), 24:02. 3, Dunbar, 27:08.
Shots- Johnsburg-Minerva, 20-6.
Saves- Liddle, IL-LL, 13. Bernard, J-M, 5.
BOQUET VALLEY 1
SETON CATHOLIC 0
WESTPORT — Sofie Fiegl scored the lone goal of a low-scoring match between the Knights and the Griffins, pushing Boquet Valley to the win.
She was assisted by Claire Reynolds.
Boquet Valley outshot Seton Catholic, with 13 shots to nine.
Allisyn Johnston of the Knights and Ella Lobdell of the Griffins each had nine saves in goal.
–
Boquet Valley 1, Seton Catholic 0
Seton Catholic 0 0 – 0
Boquet Valley 1 0 – 1
First half- 1, BVCS, Fiegl (Reynolds), no time provided.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 13-9.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 9. Lobdell, BVCS, 9.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
LAKE PLACID 0
LAKE PLACID — The Bobcats had a strong game over the Blue Bombers, shutting them out for the victory.
Troy Labarge scored the first goal, assisted by Ayden Wyre, at 22:58. Kingston Tucker then scored, assisted by Rece Lafountain.
In the second half, Matt Boulrice scored with an assist from Tucker.
“Lake Placid never looked as normal, as NAC pounced on defensive errors,” Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley said.
“The game got closer to the end, but NAC was worthy of the win.”
–
Northern Adirondack 3, Lake Placid 0
Northern Adirondack 2 1 – 3
Lake Placid 0 0 – 0
First half- 1, NAC, Labarge (Wyre), 22:58. 2, NAC, Tucker (LaFontaire), time not provided.
Second half- 3, NAC, Boulrice (Tucker), time not provided.
Shots- Lake Placid, 13-12.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 12. Stickney (10), Benware (4), NAC, 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.