Eagles roll past Hornets

PLATTSBURGH — Troy Reid owned the day Thursday and led the Beekmantown boys to a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.
Reid finished with a 647 series, including a 267 game in which he bowled nine strikes in a row.
Jordan Deyo finished with a 617 series to help the Eagles' cause, while Alex Deso, Caleb Deso and Logan Hart all rolled series in the upper 400s.
Evan Rundall's 539 series led the way for the Hornets.
In the girls match, it was Beekmantown coming away with a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh.
Morgan Brunet's 630 series was the high mark for her team, while Allyson Cragle notched a 513 series and 203 game.
Scotlyn McCormick tallied a team-best 361 series for the Hornets.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh High 0
BCS- Alexa Sampica133-138-152-423, Allyson Cragle 145-203-165-513, Abby Fessette 128-138-157-423, Morgan Brunet 211-215-204-630, Madison Ives 86-110-89-285.
PHS- Madison Briggs 91-83-118-292, Kaylee Crossley 86-81-103-270, Scotlyn McCormick 132-84-145-361.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh High 0
BCS- Alex Deso 162-178-144-484, Caleb Deso 172-157-156-485, Jordan Deyo 217-175-225-617, Troy Reid 211-267-169-647, Logan Hart 153-148-160-461.
PHS- Josh Sharpe 80-85-103-268, Evan Rundall 182-157-200-539.
