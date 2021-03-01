Eagles roll past Hornets

PLATTSBURGH — The Beekmantown bowling teams continue to roll through the competition.
Both the boys and girls squads came away with 4-0 victories against Plattsburgh High, Monday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play at North Bowl Lanes.
For the girls, Kylie Hilborne notched a 224 game and 571 series to power the Eagles, and Morgan Brunet was next in line with a 528 series.
Scotlyn McCormick (344), Madison Briggs (271) and Kaylee Crossley (307) totaled the best series for the Hornets.
In the boys competition, Caleb Desso tallied the best series for Beekmantown thanks to a 637.
Jordan Deyo (225, 211) and Alex Deso (222, 202) both had two games over 200 to boost the Eagles.
Evan Rundall had the best day for Plattsburgh with a 572 triple.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
BCS- K. Hilborne 224-173-164-571; M. Brunet 150-177-201-528; P. Hilborne 195-150-170-515; Q. Sampica 200; A. Fessette 188-157; Cragle 137.
PHS- M. Briggs 82-114-75-271; K. Crossley 107-108-92-307; S. McCormick 109-124-108-344.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh High 0
BCS- C. Deso 246-179-313-637; J. Deyo 225-211-190-626; A. Deso 144-222-202-568; T. Reid 170-163-158-491; W. Dragoon 150-135-118-403.
PHS- E. Rundall 182-196-194-572; J. Sharp 74-66-90-230.
