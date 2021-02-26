Eagles outlast Patriots in tight showdown

WEST CHAZY — After a slow start that saw Beekmantown pick up the pace near the end of the first half and build momentum afterward, the Eagles found their groove.
Led by 15 points from Parker Kelly and 14 more by Nate Finley, Beekmantown came away with a close 48-45 victory over AuSable Valley, Friday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball.
The Patriots had a chance to tie it in the final few seconds, but the Eagles hung tough.
"This was a very competitive high school game," Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse said.
"It was close throughout. Both teams showed tremendous effort. I was proud of our group for hanging in there and pulling through in the end. We showed some growth tonight. It was a total team effort."
Eli Douglas tied Kelly's game-high and had 15 points of his own to help the AuSable Valley efforts.
Spencer Daby finished with 10 points, including a pair of corner treys to boost the Patriots.
Beekmantown 48, AuSable Valley 45
AuSable Valley (45)
Daby 4-0-10, Snow 0-0-0, Korvin Dixon 2-0-4, N. Doner 4-0-8, C. Garcia 1-0-2, A. Lopez 2-2-6, Kollin Dixon 0-0-0, E. Douglas 7-1-15. Totals: 20-3-45.
Beekmantown (48)
N. Finley 4-4-14, J. LaPorte 1-0-2, Sorrell 2-2-7, I. McCasland 3-0-7, V. Mason 0-0-0, C. Nephew 1-1-3, P. Kelly 5-4-15, I. McClatchie 0-0-0, B. Mason 0-0-0. Totals: 16-11-48.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 28-24.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (4) Finley 2, A. Sorrell, McCasland, Kelly. AuSable (2) Daby 2.
SARANAC 55
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 37
SARANAC — Jacob Pierce (14) and Jack Mather (11), two of the four returners to the Chiefs this season, led the way with a combined 25 points.
Saranac held a 10-point lead at half before pulling away in the final two quarters.
Three of Mather's baskets came from behind the arc, and newcomer Matt Faville hit two triples and finished with seven points.
Carter King led the Hornets with 14 points, including two makes from deep.
Liam Perkins was next in line for Plattsburgh with eight points.
Saranac 55, Plattsburgh High 37
PHS (37)
Crawley 1-3-5, Perkins 4-0-8, Golden 2-0-4, Phillips 0-0-0, Goeclitz 0-0-0, Mulholland 1-0-2, King 5-2-14, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombly 1-0-2, Elshafay 0-0-0, Wylie 1-0-2. Totals: 15-5-37.
Saranac (55)
Bedard 4-0-8, Burns 4-1-9, Kiroy 0-2-2, Faville 2-1-7, Blair 0-0-0, Mather 4-0-11, White 2-0-4, Medley 0-0-0, Pierce 5-4-14, Brown 0-0-0, Devins 0-0-0. Totals: 21-8-55.
Halftime- Saranac, 24-14.
3 point goals- Saranac (5), Faville 2, Mather 3; PHS (2) King 2.
NAC 51
NCCS 39
CHAMPLAIN — Cody Lambert filled up the points category with 21 and made a decent living at the charity stripe with eight made free throws for the Bobcats.
Tommy Bergeron also got into double figures for Northern Adirondack with 14 points.
Bergeron knocked down a team-high three triples in a nice shooting performance from deep.
Steven Garrow finished with a team-high 10 points to pace the Cougars followed by nine more by Thomas Gilbo.
"NAC did a good job of playing hard their first time out this season," Northeastern Clinton coach Luke Connell said. "Lambert did a great job of controlling the game and leading his team.
"I know the end result wasn't exactly what we wanted, but I was proud of the way my team finished the game. We need to keep working, building our stamina up, and good things will happen."
Northern Adirondack 51, Northeastern Clinton 39
NAC (51)
Bergeron 5-1-14, B. Boulrice 0-0-0, M. Boulrice 1-1-3, Murphy 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0, Lafountain 2-0-4, Spooner 0-0-0, Lewis 3-0-7, Coryea 1-0-2, Lambert 7-8-21, Magoon 0-0-0. Totals: 18-10-51.
NCCS (39)
Molinski 0-1-1, Gilbo 3-5-9, Deuso 2-0-5, Dubois 1-2-4, Guay 1-3-5, Roach 0-0-0, Garrow 4-0-10, Monette 2-0-5, Gero 0-0-0. Totals: 13-10-39.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 25-18.
3 point goals- NAC (5) Bergeron 3, Lewis, Lambert; NCCS (5) Garrow 2, Gilbo, Deuso, Monette.
NON-CONFERENCE
NORTH WARREN 78
BOLTON 15
BOLTON — Anthony Girard dropped a game-high 31 points, including three treys to power the Cougars over the Eagles.
North Warren jumped out to a very fast lead and was up 34-8 over Bolton at half.
Three team members got into the scoring category for the Eagles with Tyler Trowbridge leading the way with seven points.
Marvin Dobert (6) and Jordan Nieves (2) combined for the remaining eight Bolton points.
North Warren 78, Bolton 15
North Warren (78)
Girard 14-0-31, Conway 0-0-0, Evans 1-0-3, J. Jennings 5-0-10, C. Jennings 2-1-7, Dunkley 10-1-23, Beadnell 1-0-2, Monroe 0-0-0, Kelley 1-0-2. Totals: 34-2-78.
Bolton (15)
Tennent 0-0-0, Nieves 1-0-2, Dobert 2-0-6, Clesceri 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, C. Becker 0-0-0, L. Becker 0-0-0 Trowbridge 3-1-7. Totals: 6-1-15.
Halftime- North Warren, 34-8.
3 point goals- North Warren (9) Girard 3, Evans, Dunkley 2, Jennings 2, Kelley; Bolton (2) Dobert 2.
