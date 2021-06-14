Eagles advance to Class B semifinals

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown will be moving on in the Section VII Class B softball playoffs thanks to its 14-5 win against AuSable Valley, Monday, in a quarterfinal.
Brooke Ruest led the Eagles with four hits, Bella Brown pitched a complete game and Beekmantown played stellar defense.
"We played error-free softball, and senior Bella Brown pitched herself out of some tough situations," Eagles coach Kate Duprey said. "Bella only gave up six hits in the complete-game win. Our defense was crisp and made some really nice plays."
Beekmantown now will play at top-seeded Peru at 4:30 p.m., Thursday.
Two of Ruest's four knocks were doubles, and she drove in three runs. Kiera Regan, Aleyah Lafountain and Sophie King all finished with two hits in the Beekmantown lineup.
"Faith Whitney continues to work hard and anchors the bottom half of the lineup," Duprey said. "Kiera Regan continued her fantastic junior season with two more hits and two RBIs. Kiera was also solid at first base, scooping some tough throws. Sophie King is quietly having a great season as well and had two more hits today, including a double."
The Patriots' Shea Durgan recorded two hits, including a double and an RBI.
Abby Sawyer went 1-for-2 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs.
"Koree Stillwell made a nice diving catch in left field as well," Duprey said. "We'd like to congratulate the Patriots on a good season and wish their seniors well."
Beekmantown 14, AuSable Valley 5
AVC 100 220 0 — 5 6 1
BCS 116 510 X — 14 13 0
Sawyer, Hickey (5) and Richards. Brown and Ruest. WP- Brown. LP- Sawyer. 2B- Durgan (AVCS), Ruest (BCS) 2, Wood (BCS), Lafountain (BCS), King (BCS).
SATURDAY
CLASS D
SEMIFINALS
BOQUET VALLEY 6
CROWN POINT 5
ELIZABETHTOWN — Scarlett Behm had a team-high two hits for the Griffins, but some of her biggest contributions came in the field.
"Besides two hits by Behm, she made three great catches in left field and threw the tying run out at the plate in the sixth inning," Boquet Valley coach Jim Monty said.
That was not the only defensive play that turned into part of the highlight reel for the Griffins.
"Skylar Bisselle and Abby Monty also had nice defensive games," Jim Monty said. "Shortstop Brianna Cornwright ranged into shallow center field to make a great catch to end the game."
Anna Burdo was the winning pitcher, and her line featured five runs allowed on six hits and one walk to go along with eight strikeouts in a complete-game performance.
Sarah McIntosh turned in a double and single to help lead the Panthers, and Julianne Swan came up with some big plays in left field defensively, Jim Monty said.
Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 5
CP 120 020 0 — 5 6 3
BV 121 200 X — 6 5 4
Kimball and Munson. Burdo and Schwoebel. WP- Burdo. LP- Kimball. 2B- McIntosh (CP), Swan (CP).
FRIDAY
CVAC
SARANAC LAKE 17
LAKE PLACID 16
SARANAC LAKE — Alexis Johnson came home to score the game-winning run on a passed ball to send the Red Storm home with a thrilling victory.
Saranac Lake tied the game earlier in the final frame when Marley Small brought home Payton Barry with an RBI single.
Small led the Red Storm with four singles, and Tailor Whitson had a double and triple.
Kylee Meyer and Alex Whitson both blasted doubles to boost Saranac Lake, and Karlie Goetz fanned six en route to the pitching victory.
Dariana Patterson notched two triples to help lead the Blue Bombers' bats.
Saranac Lake 17, Lake Placid 16
LP 408 130 0 — 17 4 3
SL 142 611 2 — 16 12 2
Crawford, Huffman (5), Crawford (7) and Adragna. Meyer and Goetz. WP- Goetz. LP- Crawford. 2B- Meyer (SL), T. Whitson (SL), A. Whitson (SL). 3B- Dar. Patterson (LP) 2, T. Whitson (SL).
