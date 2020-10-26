DuBray scores twice to lift B'town past Chazy

BEEKMANTOWN — Zach DuBray found the back of the net once in both the first and second halves to carry Beekmantown to a 2-0 victory over Chazy.
His first tally came at the 37:07 mark of the first half off a Dade Cox assist, and he buried an unassisted insurance goal near the midway mark of the second of the boys Northern Soccer League game, Monday.
"Both teams played very good games," Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. "We carried a slight edge of the play in the first half, while Chazy carried the majority of the play in the second half. Our defense really stepped up in the second half and was able to withstand Chazy's pressure."
Chazy's pressure in the second half helped them end up with a slight 16-15 shot advantage, but Rocco Golden and Victor Mason combined for a Beekmantown shutout.
Zane Stevens had seven saves in the Chazy nets.
—
Beekmantown 2, Chazy 0
Chazy 0 0 — 0
Beekmantown 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, BCS, DuBray (Cox), 37:07.
Second half- 2, BCS, DuBray, 21:46.
Shots- Chazy 16, Beekmantown 15
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 7. Golden (3), Mason (4), BCS, 7.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
SARANAC 0, 2OT
CHAMPLAIN — Reid LaValley was the hero in this one for the Cougars.
His goal at the 4:09 mark of the second overtime, which was unassisted, lifted Northeastern Clinton to a big win against a tough opponent in the Chiefs.
"Very evenly played match," Cougars coach Nick Trombley said. "Both teams had opportunities throughout.
"I thought Reid LaValley played excellent tonight. It seemed as though he was everywhere the ball was. I am happy for him that he scored the game-winner."
Jack Bulson kept things scoreless for Northeastern Clinton with the shutout, and Branden Ashley piled up 11 saves for Saranac.
—
Northeastern Clinton 1, Saranac 0 (2OT)
Saranac 0 0 0 0 — 0
NCCS 0 0 0 1 — 1
Second overtime- 1, NCCS, R. LaValley, 4:09.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 12, Saranac 6
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 11. Bulson, NCCS, 6.
LAKE PLACID 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
LAKE PLACID — The Patriots' Zander McCabe gave his team the early lead with an assist by Tristan Laundree when he got a shot past John Armstrong of the Blue Bombers.
But Lake Placid took control from there after some first-half frustrations.
"We just need to put our foot on the ball and play what we saw and stick to the cause," said Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley, and minutes into the second half, Cooper Grady burst out giving AuSable Valley keeper Connor Brandt no chance in a 1-on-1 off the post, a feat he repeated twice to complete his hat trick.
Chris Byrne scored his first varsity goal for the third Lake Placid goal with an assist from sophomore Alex Wright.
"Both sides are young, but the upperclassmen kept the game very competitive," Hemsley said. "The Lattrells, Laundree and Lowther had great games."
—
Lake Placid 4, AuSable Valley 1
AuSable 1 0 — 1
Lake Placid 0 4 — 4
First half- 1, AVCS, McCabe (Laundree), 34:08.
Second half- 2, LP, Grady (Ferebee), 37:36. 3, LP, Grady (Kahkonen), 29:07. 4, LP, Byrne (Wright), 16:43. 5, LP, Grady (Kahkonen), 10:46.
Shots- Lake Placid 18, AuSable Valley 6
Saves- Brandt, AVCS, 12. Armstrong, LP, 5.
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
BOQUET VALLEY 1
CAMP DUDLEY — Addie Stanley's hat trick combined with a goal apiece from Jenna Stanley and Lilley Keyser carried the Patriots.
Analise Burdo accounted for the Griffins' lone tally.
AuSable Valley held a commanding 23-6 shot advantage.
Koree Stillwell registered six saves for the Patriots, while Alaina Denton had 16 stops on a busy day in the Boquet Valley defensive end.
—
AuSable Valley 5, Boquet Valley 1
AuSable 1 4 — 5
Boquet 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, AVCS, J. Stanley (Rennie), 11:43.
Second half- 2, AVCS, A. Stanley, 35:57. 3, BV, Burdo, 5:13. 4, AVCS, A. Stanley, 6:05. 5, AVCS, A. Stanley, 27:16. 6, AVCS, Keyser, 37:36.
Shots- AuSable Valley 23, Boquet Valley 6
Saves- Stillwell, AVCS, 6. Denton, BV, 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.