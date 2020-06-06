Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.