SARANAC — You may have driven by Saranac High School Tuesday night and heard a lot of vehicle horns honking.
Don't worry.
They were not honking at you.
They were honking as an alternative to routine applause as Saranac held a makeshift athletic awards ceremony to recognize their student-athletes in the school parking lot.
This award ceremony was anything but normal as all athletes stayed in their cars with their families and attended an event that will be hard to forget.
"We have had our share of championships, but the night was about celebrating the growth of each kid and their accomplishments in athletics as well as in school and in the community," Saranac athletic director Brent Denis said.
"The biggest highlight that caught me was just the overwhelming cooperation of every visitor and the appreciation they showed as we recognized the graduating class. People respected the health and safety guidelines we put out and were very happy we brought their kids back to campus and showcased them like they deserved."
THE EVENT
Denis estimated a total of 175 people, a combination of athletes, their families and various coaches and faculty, attended the event, which was developed in less than a week.
David Marsh, Saranac assistant baseball coach and father of senior Bailey Marsh, said the event was perfect.
"This event is going to be looked at with a smile when these students are older because they have missed out on a lot," he said. "There was a Zoom meeting held the Wednesday prior to this event, and the fact everything came together so smoothly speaks volumes to everyone in charge.
"We have four children, and all six of us, including myself and my wife, went. We were laughing and smiling the entire night."
Cars were spaced 12 feet apart in the Saranac parking lot as Denis faced out at them all from atop a staircase.
Denis as well as various coaches addressed the entire crowd, and athletes appreciated the recognition.
There was a bit of rain during the ceremony, but that did not dampen the spirits of anyone.
"It was a sense of unity we all had when we were there, and we felt like a community again," Saranac senior Sam Carter said. "Everyone was together, and we were Saranac Chiefs again."
Carter was slated to compete on the track team this spring and was a member of the cross country and basketball teams in the fall and winter, respectively.
"The event was a nice little silver lining to end my senior year in sports," Carter said.
"My senior year kind of got ruined in a sense. I will never experience graduation normally, but at the same time, my class is the only senior class that can experience something different like this. It will be in our brains forever and a nice memory."
PRECAUTIONS
Guests were not permitted to exit their vehicles during the ceremony.
As cars arrived at Saranac, student-athletes picked up a stack of awards, which volunteers were handing out at various tables aligned on the entryway toward the event.
Individual awards were hand-delivered to cars by coaches and faculty who volunteered for the event.
All volunteers were wearing masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer was available to everyone.
"All of the vehicles were well apart from each other, and we had plenty of room for coaches and others to walk between vehicles and make eye contact with athletes and their families," Denis said.
"It was fantastic. There were tons of smiling faces. The kids were happy to be there. The fact everyone was on school property again could bring a tear to your eye."
INCORPORATING NORMALCY
Just one student-athlete exited a car, and that was Saranac senior Hannah Peroza who sang the national anthem.
Peroza has sung The Star-Spangled Banner before many events at Saranac, and this was no different.
She used one of five designated microphones that were intended for just one person to use to keep health and safety in mind.
"It was such an honor to sing," Peroza said. "In school, I sing The Star-Spangled Banner for many sporting events, and it kind of brought back a sense of normalcy for a second. To be able to do it in front of some of my closest friends and fellow athletes was a great experience."
Peroza played basketball this winter and was going to be playing tennis before spring sports were canceled.
"The night was amazing, and it was planned perfectly," Peroza said. "They handed us our bags as we drove up, and we knew exactly what we were receiving. Mr. Denis was still able to announce to the group what each student won for an award, so everyone still got the recognition they deserved. I thought it was very nice how we were able to honk instead of just clapping. That was very fun."
ONE BIG FAMILY
As much as all the seniors appreciated the gesture of the ceremony by Saranac, their family members did as well.
Saranac sophomore Danielle Borner attended the event with her family and brother, Dylan, who is a senior, and loved witnessing the night and seeing her brother recognized for his time with the cross country as well as the indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
"It was really great because Dylan got the Chief Award," Borner said. "It was so nice to see that moment, and I just loved getting to see everyone in a way again. I really took away from the event just how much sports mean, and competition can be great for people."
Denis reinforced the important role sports play in a number of student-athletes' lives.
"Sports are so important to them, school is so important to them and their friends are so important to them," Denis said.
"All of a sudden on a Friday afternoon in March, it disappeared. I am sure there are some kids who think we may have forgotten about them, but we have not. We think about these kids every day, and I hope that they will be able to remember this forever."
