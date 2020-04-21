Downstate sections cancel spring sports

NEW YORK — Two sections of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced their decisions Tuesday to cancel spring sports at all levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Section XI (Suffolk County) and Section VIII (Nassau County) are the first two sections to make this dreaded decision.
"This decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of all our student-athletes, staff and communities," Section XI Executive Director Tom Combs said in a press release.
"The decision was not an easy one to make, however, in what the world is experiencing at this time, it is the most prudent decision to make.”
On Section VIII's Facebook page, a post announced the cancellation of spring sports, citing health being a concern and top priority.
"The health and safety of the student-athletes, district staffs and communities of Nassau County remain our top priority and was the driving force behind this difficult decision," the post read.
According to COVID-19 data publicized by Johns Hopkins University, Nassau County has 31,079 confirmed cases, while Suffolk County has 28,701.
The fate of spring sports for the remainder of New York State, including Section VII, could come as soon as Monday, April 27.
Four days ago, NYSPHSAA Tweeted, "The NYSPHSAA Officers & Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas will be asking each Section to gather input on the future of the spring championships. Membership feedback will be provided with a potential decision to be released on Monday, April 27."
NYSPHSAA canceled its winter championships March 23.
Section VII officially suspended spring sports March 18.
