Douglas reaches 1,000 points as AuSable Valley drops Saranac Lake, 97-50

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley’s Eli Douglas was just 18 points shy of the 1,000-point milestone before Thursday’s game against Saranac Lake in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball.
Now, he’s a part of Patriots history.
AuSable Valley won in dominant fashion, 97-50, and Douglas led the game with 26 points, shining at the free-throw line, going 7-for-9.
Douglas scored the milestone marker on a layup within the last two minutes of the second quarter, and sent the home crowd into a burst of cheers, hugs and tears.
“It means everything to me,” Douglas said. “You said it’s my 1000th point but it’s really all my teammates, my coaches. I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s their 1000th point, not mine.”
Douglas has always had that team first attitude, according to coach Jamie Douglass. That was proven, since Douglas led the team in assists, with nine.
“It’s a nice personal milestone, but he’s worked very hard and he’s more concerned with the team’s goals,” Douglass said. “He’s been with me since eighth grade and he’s been working hard ever since then. He’s matured as a young man, and he’s just a great kid.”
Like any high-stakes game, there is a lot of pressure on an athlete to surpass a certain goal on a certain night, and Douglas admitted he felt nervous before the game.
“Everyone knew I was nervous but my dad just told me to play the game I know how to, and that’s what I did,” he said.
After the layup, Coach Douglass called a timeout and there was a small ceremony for Douglas’ achievement, where his parents handed him the 1,000-point ball, with his name on it.
“My parents are everything to me,” Douglas said. “From the countless hours they’ve driven me places to just everything. They’ve given me everything.”
THE GAME
Along with his 26-points, Douglas also netted one three-pointer. Nate Doner recorded 20 points, Korvin Dixon 14 and Aiden Lopez 11. Lopez also hit two treys, along with Austin Mattila. Carson Garcia and Preston Rein each hit a three-pointer as well.
Douglass said his team's defense was one of the keys to success against the Red Storm.
"The kids work together as a team, they support each other and they're always working to help on defense," he said. "It's just a good team effort."
For Saranac Lake, Nate McCarthy led the team with 22 points, while Markus Navarra and Carter Hewitt each had nine. Caleb Akey and Landon Faubert each secured a shot from behind the arch.
—
AuSable Valley 97, Saranac Lake 50
AuSable Valley (97)
Kol. Dixon 1-0-2, McCabe 0-0-0, Kor. Dixon 7-0-14, Doner 9-2-20, Garcia 3-0-7, Hart 2-0-4, Mattila 2-0-6, Rein 2-0-5, English 1-0-2, Lopez 4-1-11, Douglas 9-7-26. Totals: 37-10-97.
Saranac Lake (50)
Ladue 1-0-2, Wilson 1-0-2, McCarthy 10-2-22, Akey 1-0-3, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Navarra 4-1-9, Faubert 1-0-3, Hewitt 3-3-9. Totals: 21-4-50.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 44-30.
3 point goals- AVCS (7) Lopez 2, Mattila 2, Garcia, Rein, Douglas. SL (2) Akey, Faubert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.