Douglas' 5TDs carry AuSable Valley over Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN — Senior Eli Douglas had a night to remember in Beekmantown, Friday, as he scored five touchdowns to lead his Patriots to a 34-21 victory over the host Eagles.
Douglas ran for 171 yards from his quarterback position and three touchdowns on the night. He also returned an interception 60-yards for a score and had an 89-yard kickoff return for another touchdown after Beekmantown had tied the score 21-21 at the end of the third quarter.
"Yeah, he's not a bad player," said AuSable Valley coach Kyle Nolan of Douglas after the game.
"Our offensive line played a great game opening up holes the entire game for our running backs.
"But, we have a lot to clean up for next week, that's for sure, with Peru coming up. We had way too many penalties and a few fumbles as well," Nolan said.
The game was a see-saw affair through three quarters as the Patriots and Eagles traded scores.
Douglas ran in from six yards out to close out the first stanza. Andrew VanNatten then hauled in an eight-yard pass from Nathan Parliament late in the second quarter as the teams went into halftime deadlocked at 7-7.
A wild-and-wacky third quarter saw Douglas return an interception 60-yards for a score to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead. Parliament then answered for the Eagles with a 9-yard sprint to tie the game back up at 14-14.
Beekmantown made a mistake by kicking the ball to Douglas on the ensuing kickoff, and Douglas ripped off an 89-yard return to pay dirt and the Patriots were back up 21-14.
Not to be outdone, Parliament once again answered for the Eagles as time expired in the third quarter with a two-yard keeper for a touchdown,
Douglas then broke the tie at 21-21 with two more scores in the fourth quarter as he had touchdown runs of 19 and 2 yards, respectively, and the Patriots ran out the rest of the clock to seal the victory.
"They were not my five touchdowns. They were the team's five touchdowns. This was a total team effort, and we couldn't be happier," Douglas said.
AuSable Valley will host Peru next Friday night in Clintonville, while Beekmantown will host Plattsburgh High the same night.
—
AuSable Valley 34, Beekmantown 21
AuSable Valley 7 0 14 13 — 34
Beekmantown 0 7 14 0 — 21
Scoring
First quarter
AV- Douglas 6 run (Stanley kick), 0:01
Second quarter
B- VanNatten 8 pass from Parliament (Jolicoeur kick), 2:04
Third quarter
AV- Douglas 60 interception return (Stanley kick), 10:37
B- Parliament 9 run (Jolicoeur kick), 4:14
AV- Douglas 89 kick off return (Stanley kick), 3:59
B- Parliament 2 run (Jolicoeur kick), 0.00
Fourth quarter
AV- Douglas 19 run (Stanley kick), 9:02
AV- Douglas 2 run (kick fails), 7:39
Individual statistics
Rushing
AVCS- Bola 16-64; Douglas 13-171, 3TD; Prentiss 6-48; Doner 2-4; Furnia 1-6. Totals: 38-293, 3TD.
BCS- Parliament 15-42; 2TD; VanNatten 13-50; Barber 4-8; Totals: 32-100, 2TD.
Passing
AVCS- Douglas 1-4-1-9..
BCS- Parliament 12-26-2-165-TD.
Receiving
AVCS- Prentiss 1-4.
BCS- VanNatten 6-112-TD; Barber 2-1; Welch 2-21; Viau 1-27; Tetreault 1-4.
Interceptions
AVCS- Garcia, Douglas TD.
BCS- VanNatten.
