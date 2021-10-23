Doner, Douglas lead AuSable past Plattsburgh

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley rode 21 unanswered points to a big win to close out the regular season on Friday and get ready for playoffs.
The Patriots (5-2) were led by Nate Doner and Eli Douglas who both scored twice in a variety of different ways en route to a 27-7 victory against Plattsburgh High (4-2) in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.
AuSable Valley now will get set to play Ticonderoga in a Section VII Class D semifinal, which will most likely be held next Friday.
An official time and date of the game has not been announced, but Patriots coach Kyle Nolan is happy with what he is seeing from his team.
"We had a lot of injuries throughout the season, but we are getting healthy now," Nolan said. "Plattsburgh is a heck of a team, and they played us really tough tonight."
Doner finished with 100 rushing yards and got AuSable Valley off and running with a 6-yard score with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
Both teams struggled to get much going in the rest of the quarter, but the Hornets started buzzing when Bostyn Duquette hit Michael Phillips for a 56-yard touchdown play early in the second quarter, which gave Plattsburgh a 7-6 advantage after a successful extra-point kick from Owen Mulligan.
The Patriots took over from there, however, and never looked back.
"It was not really too many adjustments by me and the coaching staff," Nolan said. "The kids came out and wanted to win. We knew we had some stuff that was open, and they executed."
Douglas hit Doner for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 39.6 seconds left before half to give AuSable Valley the lead for good.
The Hornets lurked around and kept it a one-score affair until Douglas took a pick-six 46 yards to the house to up the Patriots' advantage early in the fourth before Doner rushed for his second score of the game, which was a 6-yard run, with 2:49 remaining in regulation.
"Nate and Eli both ran the ball very hard tonight," Nolan said. "The offensive line did a very good job. They won the game for us. We had a couple good pass plays. There were not many, but there were a couple."
If Plattsburgh elects to take a bye next week, the Hornets will return to action when they play Peru in the Section VII Class B championship in a few weeks.
AuSable Valley 27, Plattsburgh High 7
PHS 0 7 0 0 — 7
AVC 6 8 0 13 — 27
First Quarter
AVCS- Doner 6 run (kick missed), 9:04.
Second Quarter
PHS- Phillips 56 pass from Duquette (Mulligan kick), 8:33.
AVCS- Doner 7 pass from Douglas (Douglas run), 39.6.
Fourth Quarter
AVCS- Douglas 46 interception return (kick missed), 9:40.
AVCS- Doner 6 run (Stanley kick), 2:49.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
PHS- Phillips 3-18; Colburn 3-10; Griffiths 5-9; Golden 4-4; Duquette 2-2; McGinnis 1-1. Totals: 18-44.
AVCS- Doner 17-100, 2TD; Douglas 22-60; #21 3-10; LaDuke 1-2; Furnia 2-2; Mattila 1-1; Garcia 2-0. Totals: 48-175, 2TD.
Passing
AVCS- Garcia 3-8-1-30; Douglas 1-1-0-7, TD. Totals: 4-9-1-37, TD.
PHS- Duquette 3-16-3-74, TD.
Receiving
AVCS- Douglas 1-20; #47 1-15; Doner 1-2, TD.
PHS- Phillips 2-66, TD; Crowley-Williams 1-8.
Interceptions
PHS- Filosca.
AVCS- Douglas 2, TD; Garcia.
