Division III Week Q&A: Kaitlyn Bjelko, Women's Volleyball/Track and Field

As a part of the 2021 Division III Week, Plattsburgh State Athletics will be unveiling a new Q&A each day during the week to highlight some of the student-athletes at Plattsburgh State who embody the ideals of a Division III student-athlete. Junior Kaitlyn Bjelko from the women's volleyball and track and field teams, who is also a Beekmantown alumna, was profiled.
Q: What does it mean to you to represent Plattsburgh State on and off the court/field?
I feel pride in myself knowing that I contribute to a larger part of the school. I get to positively represent my school for possible future students or student-athletes.
Q: What has been your favorite class here at SUNY Plattsburgh?
My favorite class at SUNY Plattsburgh would have to be Experimental Design.
Q: Do you find it challenging balancing athletics and academics?
It can definitely be challenging at times when you have competitions on weeknights and weekends, but it makes it easier to manage your time because you have to.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a Division III student-athlete?
I get to have a great education while at the same time having an opportunity to continue playing the sport that I love.
Q: What core values do you associate with being a Division III student-athlete?
Perseverance. There is no scholarship or monetary motivation for Division III athletes to play a sport. We play the sport entirely for the love of the game.
Q: What has been your favorite moment here at Plattsburgh State?
My favorite moment at SUNY Plattsburgh was meeting all of the great people that I now have in my life.
Q: In one word how would you describe being a student-athlete?
Unrelenting.
Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of being a Division III student-athlete?
The most rewarding aspect of being a Division III student-athlete is having a community of people that I can rely on any time that I need them, and making lifelong friends in the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.