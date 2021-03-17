Deyo, Hilborne lead Beekmantown bowlers

PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Deyo, Tony Reid and Alex Deso all recorded 600 series to power the Beekmantown boys to a 4-0 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling on Wednesday.
Deyo finished with a 663, Reid a 650 and Deso a 631. Deyo's 246 was the high game for the Eagles.
Josh Trombley and Keegan Smith tossed 651 and 636 triples, respectively, for Peru. Trombley's 230 game was high for the Nighthawks, while Smith had all three games in the 200s.
The Eagles won the girls' match, 3-1, as Paige Hilborne tossed a 245 game and 608 triple. Alison Cragle added a 523 series and Alexa Sample was next with a 520.
Kathryn Bowman rolled a 218-224-591 for the Peru girls and Leita Ciolek added a 222-575. Madison Provost's 221 game was the high for her career.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 3, Peru 1
BCS- Hilborne, 194-245-608; Cragle, 183-191-523; Sampica, 169-172-179-520; Fessette, 194-467.
PCS- Bowman, 218-224-591; Ciolek, 171-182-222-575; Provost, 221-170-539.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Peru 0
BCS- Deyo, 246-235-182-663; Reid, 199-224-227-650; A. Deso, 204-190-237-631; C. Deso, 213-194-584; Hart, 199-537.
PCS- Trombley, 215-230-206-651; Smith, 209-223-204-636; Duval, 191-183-542; Dermody, 193-452.
