Despite rumors, spectators still not permitted at Section VII sporting events

PLATTSBURGH — Spectators will continue not to be allowed at Section VII athletic events.
Various rumors have developed since the return of interscholastic sports that spectators may be able to return at a later date once sports got underway, but those rumors are untrue.
"Though we continue to see our community cases decline, the number of COVID positive patients at CVPH is higher than we would like it to be,” Clinton County Health Director John Kanoza said in a press release.
“Additionally, we continue to see a high number of K-12 school related cases each week. These numbers do not allow us to consider phasing-in spectators at high-risk sports at this time.”
Prior to high-risk sports resuming, the Clinton County Health Department asked that all schools offer in-person instruction for a two-week period before moving forward.
Many Section VII schools were eligible to hold their first high-risk sports practices on Feb. 15, and the winter season will continue through late March before a "Fall II" and spring season follow in the coming months.
Included in the guidance for a return to high-risk sports, was the need to monitor infection rates, hospitalization rates, case patterns and evidence of new virus variants in Clinton County.
“We have been offering a phased approach to, first, get kids back in school and, second, let the kids play these sports," Kanoza said.
Section VII athletics has also issued guidelines in accordance with health department guidelines.
"Working with the local schools and Section VII officials, we are all on the same page right now," Kanoza said.
"Let the kids play, safely, and continue to monitor COVID-19 related factors moving forward. I am hoping that general community cases will continue to decrease, including fewer school-related cases and fewer COVID-positive patients at CVPH, and that we can all return to some sort of normalcy in the upcoming months.”
