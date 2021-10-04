DeJordy, Grafstein place well at McQuaid Invitational

ROCHESTER — Seton sophomores Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein competed at the 56th annual McQuaid Invitational this past weekend.
The meet, held at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester, is the largest high school invitational in the country.
The boys competed in the Varsity A-2 (Small School) Division.
DeJordy finished 13th in 17:01, and Grafstein finished 36th in 17:39 out of 357 finishers over the 3-mile course.
Adam Furman of Tri-Valley, currently ranked No. 1 in Class D, was the overall winner in 15:27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.