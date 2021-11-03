PLATTSBURGH — Olivia Davis set the tone for Saranac on Tuesday, and the rest of the team followed right behind her.
The junior striker scored the undefeated Chiefs' first four goals en route to a 7-0 win against Section X's Gouverneur in a NYSPHSAA Class B girls soccer regional.
Sydney Myers added two goals, and Aislyn Liberty chipped in with a marker to boost the high-powered Saranac offense, while Grace Damiani made three saves for the shutout.
"This group is a very special group," Chiefs coach Amber Liberty said. "I think by taking it one game at a time and sticking together and being a family has gotten them to being one win away from the final four. I think they have what it takes, and we have one more game to do it."
Saranac will stay in town for its regional final when it hosts Section II's Skaneateles on Saturday back at Plattsburgh High. A time for the match has not been determined.
Whenever the Chiefs return to the pitch, they will have plenty of confidence.
Davis scored all her goals in the span of just over 18 minutes and had Saranac up 4-0 with 14:03 to go in the first half.
Myers piled on some insurance with 11:18 left before halftime.
In the second half, Myers and Liberty added on with one more tally apiece less than 3 minutes into the final frame.
"The team is working so well together and being so positive," Davis said. "We got the nerves out fast and got the ball in the back of the net.
"We now just have to keep focusing really hard in practice and winning. We have never been this close, and I just want to keep going."
Marissa Leduc and Davis tied for a game-high two assists in the contest, while Brenna Ducatte also had a helper.
With Saranac's hopes set high, the challenge of a Section II opponent is one that excites the team and will have it ready for Saturday.
"We are ready to take it to the next level," Amber Liberty said. "We are going to prepare hard the next couple days, but we are going to stick to us and what has gotten us this far.
"They are excited to be here, but they know they belong here. They deserve this and have worked hard."
Saranac 7, Gouverneur 0
GOV 0 0 — 0
SCS 5 2 — 7
First half- 1, SCS, Olivia Davis (Marissa Leduc), 32:36. 2, SCS, Olivia Davis (Brenna Ducatte), 24:15. 3, SCS, Olivia Davis, 19:30. 4, SCS, Olivia Davis, 14:03. 5, Sydney Myers (Marissa Leduc), 11:18.
Second half- 6, SCS, Sydney Myers (Olivia Davis), 39:17. 7, SCS, Aislyn Liberty (Olivia Davis), 37:49.
Shots- Saranac, 25-3.
Saves- Kiarra Jenkins, GOV, 11. Grace Damiani, SCS, 3.
