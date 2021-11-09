Davis named Goalie of the Week

SYRACUSE — Senior goaltender Ashley Davis of No. 1 Plattsburgh State women's hockey has been named the Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) Goalie of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Nov. 7, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
Davis earned the honor by making 23 saves with a .958 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against-average to help Plattsburgh State (1-0-0, 1-0-0 NEWHL) to a 5-1 win over SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. Nine of Davis' saves came in the third period, as she helped the Cardinals to the victory.
With the win, Plattsburgh State extended its NCAA Division III women's ice hockey record home-winning streak to 41 games. The Cardinals are also 48-0-0 all-time against Cortland.
This is the first NEWHL Goalie of the Week honor of the season for Davis. It is the fifth such honor of her career.
Plattsburgh State continues the 2021-22 regular season with a non-conference game against No. 7 Norwich University at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, inside Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Thanks to UFirst Federal Credit Union, admission to all Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey games will be free for the entirety of the 2021-22 season. UFirst Federal Credit Union is also the official Zamboni sponsor of Plattsburgh State men's and women's ice hockey.
