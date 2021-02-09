CVAC votes to postpone wrestling season indefinitely

PLATTSBURGH — To be a good wrestler, you need to be up close and personal with another individual.
Leaders of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference have determined that is not in the best interest of participating schools and student-athletes within Section VII amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, the start of any wrestling season, which affects five CVAC schools, has been postponed indefinitely.
The decision came after consultation with the Clinton County Health Department and the five wrestling schools, which include AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack, Peru and Saranac.
“As difficult as this decision is, we feel that this is in the best interest of our schools,” CVAC Executive Secretary Greg Myers said. “Wrestling has not been canceled for the 2020-21 school year. It will be reevaluated at a later date.”
Section VII wrestling coordinator and Peru co-coach Gary Edwards said all wrestling coaches within the section are in agreement about this decision.
"It's a little disappointing, but I can understand the thinking of it," Edwards said. "On one hand, you want to do it. On the other hand, you want to lean toward the side of safety, and I would rather lean toward safety at this point and moment in time."
The Clinton County Health Department permitted high-risk sports, which includes wrestling, Jan. 29.
With requirements from CCHD set that local schools had to meet before beginning high-risk sports, most notably all schools offering in-person learning for two weeks, wrestling schools would have potentially had the choice of participating in a season.
The CVAC Athletic Council, however, voted on the topic and came to the conclusion it was best to postpone a season.
"(The CVAC) is taking a positive approach to this in the sense that they are trying to protect everyone," Edwards said. "We are siding on the side of safety. We would feel real bad if someone got sick and ended up in the hospital."
Even if there was to be a wrestling season, Edwards said it would be unlike any other on numerous levels.
The close-contact nature of the sport would create too many dilemmas, he said, and practices would be a challenge.
"I thought about how I am going to even do a practice," Edwards said with a laugh. "It would have to be without a partner. For me as a coach, I would have to talk the way through a move, and the guys could still do it, but at some point in time, you still have to make contact with someone else.
"You have to have full contact in order for it to count as a practice. We can condition all we want, but if we don't have contact, it does not count as a practice."
Other high-risk sports, including basketball and hockey, are still in the planning stages at this time and have yet to have a schedule set by Section VII.
