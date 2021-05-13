CVAC track season continues

CLINTONVILLE — Two of the smaller squads in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference met in a track matchup that saw AuSable Valley win both the boys’ and girls’ sides, Thursday.
Ticonderoga’s Jarrett Banish was the only Sentinel to win multiple events in the meet on the boys side, taking the 100- and 200-meter events, as well as the long jump.
For the Patriots, Ethan Liebeck led the way with victories in the 1600- and 800-meter events.
On the girls side, Avery Blanchard and Maddalyn Hubbard paced the Sentinels, with Blanchard emerging victorious in the 1500- and 800-meter events, as well as running on the winning 1600-meter relay team, while Hubbard snagged the 100- and 200-meter events.
AuSable Valley’s Kaydence Hoehn and Sophia Janisse each won multiple events for the Patriots, with Hoehn grabbing the top spot in the long jump and shot put while Janisse won the high and triple jump events.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 48, Ticonderoga 16
3200 relay- Not contested.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Banish, TCS, 12.7.
1600- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 5:13.7.
400 relay- 1, AVCS (La Pier, LeFevere, Rabideau, Hemingway), 63.4.
400- 1, Perry, AVCS, 68.
400 hurdles- Not contested.
800- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 2:21.2.
200- 1, Banish, TCS, 27.2.
3200- Not contested.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Banish, TCS, 15.
Triple jump- 1, Perry, AVCS, 29-3.
Shot put- 1, LeFevre, AVCS, 29-9.5.
Discus- 1, Rabideau, AVCS, 85-3.
—
Girls
AuSable Valley 64, Ticonderoga 36
3200 relay- 1, AVCS (Hodgson, Janisse, Clark, Pelkey), 12:53.2.
100 hurdles- 1, Butler, AVCS, 24.2.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 14.8.
1500- 1, Blanchard, TCS, 5:56.7.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Clark, AVCS, 1:20.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender, TCS, 1:33.9.
800- 1, Blanchard, TCS, 3:02.8.
200- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 29.7.
3000- Not Contested
1600 relay- 1, TCS (Blanchard, Porter, Lender, Hubbard), 5:16.8.
High jump- 1, Janisse, AVCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Hoehn, AVCS, 11-7.5.
Triple jump- 1, Janisse, AVCS, 24-6.75.
Shot put- 1, Hoehn, AVCS, 20-11.5.
Discus- 1, Haner, AVCS, 36-8.
SARANAC LAKE 117, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 16
SARANAC LAKE 67, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 48
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake track team swept its meet against Moriah/Boquet Valley, with the Red Storm’s boys handily defeating the Moriah/Boquet Valley boys while the Saranac Lake girls won a tighter affair.
The Red Storm was led on the boys’ side by six multi-event winners: Colter Cheney-Seymour, Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty, Gabe Wilson, Micah McCulley and Mitchell Ellsworth.
For the girls, Gwendalyn Mader paced the Red Storm, winning the 800-meter and running on the victorious 1600- and 3200-meter relay teams. Mia Sanford, Sara Trabakoulos and Brooklyn Shumway joined Mader as multi-event winners, winning two apiece.
On Moriah/Boquet Valley’s girls’ side, Juliana Riemersma won a meet-high four events, while Sophia McKiernan joined in on the multi-event action, winning two.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 117, Moriah/Boquet Valley 16
3200 relay- 1, SL (Ash, Madden, Hesseltine, Martin), 9:53.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SL, 22.07
100- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SL, 11.5.
1600- 1, Fogarty, SL, 4:32.
400 relay- 1, SL (Kamperschroer, Hathaway, Nobles, Moran), 50.2.
400- 1, McCulley, SL, 54.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Fogarty, SL, 1:07.2.
800- 1, Fogarty, SL, 2:10.
200- 1, McCulley, SL, 25.3.
3200- 1, VanBuren, M/BV, 13:53.
1600 relay- 1, SL (P. Fogarty, Wilson, Catania, McCulley), 3:58.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SL, 5.
Long jump- 1, Wilson, SL, 17-3.
Triple jump- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SL, 35-2.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SL, 45-6.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SL, 106-5.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 67, Moriah/Boquet Valley 48
3200 relay- 1, SL (Mader, Trabakoulos, Shumway, Wilson), 13:31.1.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 19.2.
100- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 13.2.
1500- 1, Wilson, SL, 6:16.9.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 1:11.2.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 1:17.9.
800- 1, Mader, SL, 2:57.
200- 1,Riemersma, M/BV, 31.6.
3000- Not Contested
1600 relay- 1, SL (Mader, Shumway, Trabakoulos, Glascock), 5:21.1.
High jump- 1, Demar, M/BV, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 13-1.
Triple jump- 1, Leeret, SL, 27-10.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SL, 30-2.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SL, 82-10.
SARANAC 102, BEEKMANTOWN 30
SARANAC 85, BEEKMANTOWN 41
BEEKMANTOWN — Saranac’s runners and throwers had a good showing in their meet against Beekmantown.
The Chiefs’ boys took a commanding victory, with Andrew Woodruff, Zashon Abrams, Kaleb Stanton and Branden Ashley all winning multiple events for the Saranac squad.
Alexander Jock won the only event for the Eagle boys, taking first in the 110-meter hurdles.
Things were a bit closer on the girls’ side, with Beekmantown winning five of the 15 events actually competed, but still coming up short. Angelina Lyons led the way for the Eagles with victories in the 100- and 200-meter races.
“It was a very good competition with some fast times and competitive races,” Beekmantown coach Connor Christopherson said.
For the Chiefs, Sienna Boulds and Marissa LeDuc each won multiple events, with Boulds taking the 1500- and 3000-meter events, while LeDuc won the 400-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump.
—
Boys
Saranac 102, Beekmantown 30
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Woodruff, Balch, Cayea, McColley), 9:29.2.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 18.8.
100- 1, Abrams, SCS, 11.
1600- 1, Woodruff, SCS, 4:59.9.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Labarre, Strack, Harkness, Abrams ), 46.2.
400- 1, Strack, SCS, 56.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Stanton, SCS, 1:07.6.
800- 1, Woodruff, SCS, 2:18.5.
200- 1, Abrams, SCS, 23.9.
3200- 1, Balch, SCS, 11:13.5.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Labarre, Harkness, Fleury, Stanton), 3:52.8.
High jump- 1, Stanton, SCS, 5-6.
Long jump- 1, Abrams, SCS, 18-7.5.
Triple jump- 1, Miller, SCS, 31-3.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 42-10.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 93-4.5.
—
Girls
Saranac 85, Beekmantown 41
3200 relay- Not contested.
100 hurdles- 1, Chapman, BCS, 19.1.
100- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 13.6.
1500- 1, Boulds, SCS, 6:12.8.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, WIllette, Wynnik), 54.4.
400- 1, Fay, SCS, 1:05.1.
400 hurdles- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 1:16.9.
800- 1, Hamel, BCS, 2:48.3.
200- 1, A. Lyons, BCS, 29.2.
3000- 1, Boulds, SCS, 11:53.5.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Converse, Ducatte, Willette, Sanger), 4:39.9.
High jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 15-8.
Triple jump- 1, Converse, SCS, 31-7.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 24-1.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 63-7.
PERU 70, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 50
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 77, PERU 51
PERU — Peru Central and Northeastern Clinton split their midweek meet.
The Nighthawk boys were led to the victory on the back of Reynolds, Howe, Recore, Crawford and Mathews, who all had multiple event wins on the night.
Thomas Gilbo, Darren Purisic and Frenyea were all multi-event winners for the Cougars.
The Northeastern Clinton girls’ victory was spearheaded by Ellie Prairie, Ava McAuliffe, Alexa Turner and Lauren Brillott who all had multiple event wins on the night.
Crippen and Swyers were each multi-event winners for Peru.
—
Boys
Peru 70, NCCS 50
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Howe, Recore, Pandolph, Reynolds), 10:05.4.
110 hurdles- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 18.1.
100- 1,Purisic, NCCS, 12.7.
1600- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 5:06.9.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Trabula, Matthews, Howe, Crawford), 53.1.
400- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 55.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:07.7.
800- 1, Howe, PCS, 2:24.7.
200- 1, Purisic, NCCS, 26.1.
3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 11:39.5.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Crawford, Matthews, Trabula, Reynolds), 4:02.7.
High jump- Not Contested.
Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 17-9.
Triple jump- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 37-5.
Shot put- 1, Frenyea, NCCS, 28-5.
Discus- 1, Frenyea, NCCS, 74.
—
Girls
NCCS 77, Peru 51
3200 relay- 1, NCCS (Langlois, Lyon, Cone, Brilotti ), 11:40.8.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 19.2.
100- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 13.4.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:32.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, Crippeni, Swyers, Ramof), 59.2.
400- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 1:04.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:10.7.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 3:01.3.
200- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 28.
3000- 1, Lancto, PCS, 13:23.5.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (McAuliffe, Brilotti, Langlois, Prairie), 4:39.9.
High jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 4.
Long jump- 1, Crippen, PCS, 12-9.
Triple jump- 1, Turner, NCCS, 28-8.
Shot put- 1, Trudeau, NCCS, 24-1.
Discus- 1, Whitehurst, PCS, 60-2.
LAKE PLACID 67, SETON CATHOLIC 33
LAKE PLACID 67, SETON CATHOLIC 35
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers doubled up the Knights on both sides of their meet.
Ashton Guay won the 100- and 200-meter events and ran in the victorious 3200-meter relay team for the defeated Seton Catholic squad. Jack Lawrence was Lake Placid’s only multi-event winner on the boys’ side, winning the long jump and discus while also running on the winning Blue Bomber 1600-meter relay team.
Annie Rose-McCandlish and Ellen Lansing ran the show for the lady Blue Bombers, with Rose-McCandlish taking the top honors in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter events while Lansing won the long jump, triple jump and 400-meter hurdles. The pair also ran on the 1600-meter relay team.
Abby Pearl took multiple events for Seton Catholic, winning the 800-meter while also running on the victorious 400- and 3200-meter relay teams.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 67, Seton Catholic 33
3200 relay- 1, SC (Guay, Pearl, M. Grafstein, DeJordy), 9:40.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 12.4.
1600- 1, Flannigan, LP, 5:16.
400 relay- 1, LP (Cooper, Hollander, Marshall, Roth), 53.9.
400- 1, Douglas, LP, 1:03.7.
400 hurdles- Not Contested.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:15.
200- 1, Guay, SC, 25.8.
3200- 1, Scanio, LP, 11:10.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Lawrence , Gavin, Flanigan, Douglas), 4:13.
High jump- Not Contested.
Long jump- 1, Lawrence, LP, 15-9.5.
Triple jump- 1, Flanigan, LP, 30-5.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 37-4.
Discus- 1, Lawrence, LP, 92-1.
—
Girls
Lake Placid 67, Seton Catholic 35
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Allen, Pearl, DeJordy), 13:07.
100 hurdles- 1, Johnston, SC, 25.6.
100- 1, Rose-McCandlish, LP, 14.5.
1500- 1, Cohen, LP, 6:02.
400 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, Trombley, Pearl, Rock-Perez), 58.8.
400- 1, Rose-McCandlish, LP, 1:05.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Lansing, LP, 1:23.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:54.
200- 1, Rose-McCandlish, LP, 28.6.
3000- 1, Cohen, LP, 12:50.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Rother, Rose-McCandlish, Lansing, Harper), 5:08.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 13.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 30-5.
Shot put- 1, Bashaw, LP, 22-5.5.
Discus- 1, Bashaw, LP, 51-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.