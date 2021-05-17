PERU — On the opening day of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis season, Peru opened with style.
Both the Nighthawks' boys and girls teams came away with 5-0 wins over Seton Catholic, Monday.
In the boys match, Peru's Austin Davis secured a win in the No. 1 singles slot, and the tandem of Gavin Mero and Elijah Lederman took the victory in No. 1 doubles.
The Nighthawks' three other points came via forfeit.
In the girls match, there was plenty of competition.
For No. 3 singles, Peru's Elise Beauharnois edged out the Knights' Charlotte Hughes by winning the third set, 7-5.
The No. 2 doubles slot had a similar theme as the Nighthawk duo of Julianna McCormick and Morgan Bechard defeated Seton Catholic's Emma Nidasi and Sara Di Patrizo with back-to-back tiebreakers.
Stephanie Davis (No. 1) and Remi Beauharnois (No. 2) completed the singles sweep, and Emma Posada and Jacklin Mitchell snagged the No. 1 doubles victory.
"Bechard and McCormick were able to pull out a victory in a marathon match, while Elise Beauharnois came back after losing ten games in a row to ensure the sweep for the Nighthawks," Peru coach Bruce Beauharnois said. "Stephanie Davis and Haley Murnane also had a hard-fought match at the No. 1 singles spot."
—
Boys
Peru 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Palma, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- PCS wins by forfeit.
No. 3- PCS wins by forefeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Mero and Lederman (PCS) def. Nizel and Farrington, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- PCS wins by forfeit.
Girls
Peru 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Murnane, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Beauharnois (PCS) def. Pepito, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- E. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Hughes, 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1- Posada and Mitchell (PCS) def. Spriggs and Beaudin, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- McCormick and Bechard (PCS) def. Nidasi and Di Patrizo, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2).
NCCS 3, PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4, NCCS 1
PLATTSBURGH — In a match that could have gone either way, it went the Cougars' way.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Jack Gero and Hayden Chester came back to win the decisive match for Northeastern Clinton, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
The Cougars' No. 1 pairing of Darren DuBois and Owen Roberts turned in a win as did Reid LaValley at No. 2 singles.
The Hornets' Sebastien Bonnabesse took the No. 1 singles match, and Simon Meyer got his first varsity win at No. 3 singles.
For the girls, Tessa Bonnabesse and Olivia Gottschall took a point apiece in singles, and Guiseppina Gallicchio and Vera Saliba won the No. 2 doubles match.
Northeastern Clinton's Catherin Foley and Laci Roberts secured the Cougars' lone point in the No. 1 doubles slot.
—
Boys
Northeastern Clinton 3, Plattsburgh High 2
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. O'Donnell, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- LaValley (NCCS) def. Bula, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3- Meyer (PHS) def. Dragoon, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Dubois and Roberts (NCCS) def. Cantwell and Gallicchio, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- Gero and Chester (NCCS) def. Buckser and Khan, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 4, Northeastern Clinton 1
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Sample, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2- Gottschall (PHS) def. Sample, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3- PHS wins by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Foley and Roberts (NCCS) def. Cantwell and Courson, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2- Gallicchio and V. Saliba (PHS) def. Racine and Mulverhill, 6-1, 6-4.
SARANAC 3, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
SARANAC 2, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
SARANAC — The Chiefs came away with a clean sweep as Hunter Provost, Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins finished with 6-0, 6-0 victories.
"For Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins, this was their first tennis match, and to win their first match in such fashion is an impressive milestone," Saranac coach Thomas Montanaro said. "All three boys played excellent tennis and exhibited excellent progress and potential. I am excited to see their growth in tennis."
Neither doubles match was contested in the boys or girls match.
Lia Parker and Molly Lynch secured two singles points to get the win for the Chief girls.
Lynch had a close match with the Bobcats' Reese Lafave, especially in the second set, which Lynch took, 7-5.
Sam Hart had the lone win for Northern Adirondack, which came in the most competitive match of the day. Hart topped Saranac's Ella Carter, 6-3, 7-5.
"All the girls played excellent tennis," Montanaro said. "They handled last-minute changes to today's match wonderfully and have shown great potential."
—
Boys
Saranac 3, Northern 0
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. King, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Clancy (SCS) def. I. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Devins (SCS) def. K. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Not contested.
No. 2- Not contested.
Girls
Saranac 2, Northern Adirondack 1
Singles
No. 1- Parker (SCS) def. Brooks, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Lynch (SCS) def. LaFave, 6-0, 7-5.
No. 3- Hart (NAC) def. Carter, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1- Not contested.
No. 2- Not contested.
LAKE PLACID 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
SCHROON LAKE 3, LAKE PLACID 2
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bomber boys and the Wildcat girls opened the season with wins.
The girls match came down to the wire, but thanks to Anna Maisonville, Emma Haneman and Malena Gereau winning in singles, Schroon Lake came out on top.
"For the first match of the year, both teams played very well," Lake Placid coach Jon Fremante said. "Schroon came out on top with stronger baseline play and more consistent play."
Dellice Chase and Melanie Megliore won the No. 1 doubles match for Lake Placid.
The Blue Bombers swept the boys match.
Tucker Jakobe, Tristan Spotts and Simon Thill swept singles, and Reuben Bernstein and Adrian Hayden along with Kenny Lawless and Harrison Carlisto did the job in doubles.
Jakobe had to scrap for his win after falling behind 2-5 in the first set, but he rallied to top Schroon Lake's Elijah Yarosh, 7-5, 6-3, in No. 1 singles.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Jakobe (LP) def. Yarosh, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2- Spotts (LP) def. Higgins, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3- Thill (LP) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Bernstein and Hayden (LP) def. Gratto and Pratt (SL), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Lawless and Carlisto (LP) won by forfeit.
Girls
Schroon Lake 3, Lake Placid 2
Singles
No. 1- Masonville (SL) def. Levitt, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Haneman (SL) def. Hudson, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3- Gereau (SL) def. Bearce, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1- Chase and Megliore (LP) def. Frasier and Prikryl, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Fitzsimons and Kidder won by forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, AUSABLE 1
BEEKMANTOWN 5, AUSABLE 0
CLINTONVILLE — Zane Moussa won the No. 1 singles match for the Patriots, but the Eagles took care of business the rest of the way.
Eclipse Conroy took the No. 2 singles contest, and Beekmantown won by forfeit in the No. 3 slot.
Bode Curilla and Peter LaBarge finished on top in the No. 1 doubles match, topping AuSable Valley's Tucker MacDougal and Tristan Laundree, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0.
This is the first season in several years that the Patriots have fielded a boys tennis team.
The girls singles matches all went in favor of the Eagles as Lucianna Brown, Hailey Williams and Ella Repas all secured points.
Doubles play went the same way singles did.
Dillon Bronson and Abby Scott (No. 1 doubles) and Alexis Provost and Bailey Hewson (No. 2 doubles) both won.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 1
Singles
No. 1- Moussa (AVCS) def. Secore, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- Conroy (BCS) def. Dorr, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Magiera (BCS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Curilla and Labarge (BCS) def. MacDougal and Laundree, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0.
No. 2- Currila and Brown (BCS) won by forfeit.
Girls
Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Jerdo, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Meyer, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Goodman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson and Scott (BCS) def. Peterson and Matteau, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Provost and Hewson (BCS) def. Lewallen and Brandt, 6-0, 6-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.