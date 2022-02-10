CVAC, MVAC hoops action continues

MORIAH — Senior Bryce Sprague led with 18 points in Moriah’s 56-23 Senior Night rout of Ticonderoga in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball on Thursday.
Sprague also had two three-pointers. The Vikings also honored Kendrick Peters and Will Rohrer for Senior Night. Rohrer was the next leading scorer with 12 points and eight rebounds. Joe Pelkey also hit a trey in the win.
Along with the basketball seniors, cheerleader Sydney Glebus was honored as well.
For Ticonderoga, Ayden Smith led the team with four points, while Connor Yaw, Kam Vigliotti and Braden Perry each netted three. Yaw also hit the team’s only three-pointer.
Moriah 56, Ti 23
Moriah (56)
Fleury 2-0-4, Olcott 2-2-6, Sargent 0-0-0, Gilbo 1-1-3, Pelkey 2-0-5, Allen 0-0-0, Langey 0-0-0, Rohrer 4-4-12, Demarais 0-0-0, Peters 1-0-2, Sprague 8-0-18, Swan 3-0-6, Scoresome 0-0-0. Totals: 23-7-56.
Ti (23)
Yaw 1-0-3, Smith 2-0-4, Stipo 1-0-2, Montalbano 1-0-2, Vigliotti 1-1-3, Crammond 0-0-0, Perry 1-1-3, Stonitsch 1-0-2, Olden 0-0-0, Gijanto 0-0-0, Swajger 1-0- 2. Totals: 10-2-23.
Halftime- Moriah, 35-8.
3 point goals- Ti (1) Yaw. Moriah (3) Pelkey, Sprague 2.
SARANAC 56
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 47
CHAMPLAIN — Justin Bedard was his usual self with 24 points in the Chiefs’ win over the Cougars.
Bedard also hit the team’s only trey. Keegan Brown and Kyler White had eight points apiece to add.
“Saranac came out strong in the first quarter and never looked back,” Northeastern Clinton’s Luke Connell said. “We fought hard throughout to try and close the gap, but anytime we got some momentum, Saranac was able to get a stop or hit a shot.”
The Cougars were more effective from behind the arch in the loss, with Jordan Brown (3), Braydon Monette (2) and Thomas Gilbo (2) totaling seven threes for the team.
Evan Manor led the team with 12 tallies, while Brown and Gilbo notched 11 apiece.
“I am very proud of the way my team played tonight,” Connell said. “We still have some things we need to work on, but we are starting to find our shots and make them.”
Saranac 56, NCCS 47
Saranac (56)
Bedard 10-3-24, Faville 2-2-6, Pecor 1-0-2, C. Liroy 0-0-0, Cranford 0-0-0, Meulley 0-0-0, Dandrow-Pellerin 3-0-6, Wing 0-0-0, G. Liroy 0-0-0, Brown 3-2-8, DeAngelo 0-0-0, White 4-0-8. Totals: 24-5-56.
NCCS (47)
Brown 3-2-11, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 0-0-0, Dubuque 0-0-0, Deuso 0-0-0, Monette 2-0-6, Dubois 2-1-5, Gilbo 4-1-11, Manor 5-2-12, Creller 1-0-2. Totals: 17-4-47.
Halftime- Saranac, 30-25.
3 point goals- NCCS (7) Brown 3, Monette 2, Gilbo 2. Saranac (1) Bedard.
AUSABLE VALLEY 66
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 40
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots were led by Korvin Dixon’s 18-point performance to edge out the Bobcats.
Eli Douglas contributed 14 points and Aiden Lopez 10, with two treys. Austin Matilla also had two three-pointers in the win, finishing with nine tallies.
“The Bobcats came ready to play tonight,” AuSable Valley coach Jamie Douglass said. “We came out flat with no energy and committed 20 turnovers tonight. We need to work on our execution if we want to advance in the postseason.”
Matt and Brady Boulrice led NAC with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Brady had two three-pointers in the loss, while Matt netted one, along with Dalton Murphy. Murphy contributed eight points and played great defense, according to Douglass.
“The Bobcats came out motivated and played well as a team,” he said. “They can be dangerous in the playoffs as they continue to improve and listen to old Coach Bilow.”
AVCS 66, NAC 40
AVCS (66)
Kol. Dixon 0-1-1, McCabe 0-0-0, Kor. Dixon 7-4-18, Doner 4-0-8, Garcia 2-0-4, Hart 0-0-0, Matilla 3-1-9, Rein 0-0-0, Inglish 0-0-0, Lopez 4-0-10, Douglas 6-2-14, Murphy 1-0-2. Totals: 27-8-66.
NAC (40)
Bernard 0-0-0, Spooner 0-0-0, Murphy 3-1-8, B. Boulerice 4-2-12, Demour 0-0-0, M. Boulerice 6-0-13, Magoon 2-0-4, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, Lafountain 0-0-0, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 0-1-1. Totals: 16-4-40.
Halftime- AVCS, 35-23.
3 point goals- NAC (4) Murphy, M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice 2. AVCS (4) Matilla 2, Lopez 2.
MVAC
SETON CATHOLIC 52
BOLTON 28
BOLTON — Alex Coupal scored five three-pointers and totaled 25 points as Seton Catholic spoiled Bolton’s Senior Night.
Aiden Pearl added 17 points in the win.
“It took Coupal all four quarters to rack up the game high 25 points,” Bolton coach Cody Kober said. “He shot very well down the stretch and extended our defense in the third and fourth quarters. Two late fourth quarter three-pointers were like daggers.”
“Seton was able to use their size and experience to wear down the young team that honored only two seniors, Chris Becker and Andrew Johnson,” he said.
For the home team, Jaxon Egloff led with 16 points and Jace Hubert followed with nine, with each hitting one trey as well.
“We relied heavily on our young and undersized guards, but saw big minutes defensively from Becker, Tyler Trowbridge and Sullivan Eager,” Kober said. “The trio did a good job denying post entry passes and limited Seton’s Dominic Allen to only one field goal.”
Seton Catholic 52, Bolton 28
Seton Catholic (52)
Guay 1-0-2, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 10-0-25, Pearl 7-3-17, Allen 1-3-5, Vega 1-1-3. Totals: 30-7-52.
Bolton (28)
Egloff 5-5-16, Hubert 3-2-9, Johnson 0-0-0, Eager 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, C. Becker 0-1-1, Trowbridge 1-0-2, L. Becker 0-0-0. Totals: 9-8-28.
Halftime- Seton, 27-10.
3 point goals- Seton (5) Coupal 5. Bolton (2) Egloff, Hubert.
CHAZY 34
KEENE 32
KEENE — A 31-all tie heading into the final quarter saw the Eagles emerge victorious over the Beavers, with Dylan McAfee leading the team with 10 points and one three-pointer.
Zamir Foster was next with seven points and one trey. Zane Stevens and Landon Salimando each netted six points in the win, with Salimando hitting one three.
In the end, the game was decided by foul shots. Keene was 1-for-5 while Chazy made 1-for-2 along with the winning layup.
Despite the loss, Keene’s Vann Morrelli led the game with 16 points. Jonny Caito and Keenan Linton each recorded a three-pointer also.
Chazy 34, Keene 32
Chazy (34)
Juneau 1-1-3, Stevens 3-0-6, Foster 3-0-7, Salimando 2-1-6, McAfee 3-3-10, Dwyer 1-0-2. Totals: 13-5-34.
Keene (32)
Caito 1-0-3, Del Pozo 2-0-4, Linton 2-0-5, Morrelli 5-6-16, Isham 0-0-0,Smith 0-0-0, Jacobson 2-0-4. Totals: 26-6-32.
Halftime- Chazy, 18-13.
3 point goals- Chazy (3) Foster, Salimando, McAfee. Keene (2) Caito, Linton.
