CADYVILLE — The Saranac girls and Saranac Lake boys took home victories at the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country invitational, Saturday.
Sienna Boulds finished second of all CVAC runners with a time of 20:55 to lead the way for the Chiefs.
Samantha Damico captured top honors in the race for Lake Placid, which finished second as a team with 59 points, falling seven short of Saranac's mark of 52.
Norwood-Norfolk's Sharon Colbert took second overall in the event, clocking in at 20:24.
Plattsburgh High's' Gianna Coryea (20:58) and Norwood-Norfolk's Rachel Hewey (22:07.1) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Saranac Lake, Peru and Norwood Norfolk rounded out the top five in the team results.
For the boys, the Red Storm finished first thanks to a low score of 73, edging out Norwood-Norfolk at 74.
Samuel Ash finished in first place for Saranac Lake, finishing a full minute ahead of the rest of the field at 16:49.10.
Seton Catholic's Sam DeJordy (17:51.4) and Max Grafstein (18:04) collected second- and third-place finishes for the Knights.
Peru, Beekmantown and Lake Placid snagged third, fourth and fifth in the team point totals.
The Blue Bombers' Andrew Scanio crossed the finish line at 18:08.3 to grab fourth place, and Dominic Fiacco of Norwood-Norfolk tallied a time of 18:17.1 for fifth.
Full results can be found by scrolling through the images above.
