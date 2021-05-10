PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference golf season got underway with a full slate of golf, Monday.
Saranac finished the day with a 5-1 win over Saranac Lake, and Nik Hamel led the way for the Chiefs with a round of 39.
Ian Zurlo notched a 41 to win the No. 2 match, and Colin LaMora (49), Dax Lashway (46) and Jack Mather (50) also secured points for Saranac.
For Lashway and Mather, their rounds marked the first varsity wins of their careers.
Evan Hochwald took home the lone Red Storm victory, edging out the Chiefs' Keegan Brown, 48-50, in the three slot.
Saranac 5, Saranac Lake 1
No. 1- Hamel (SCS) def. Munn (SLCS), 39-51.
No. 2- Zurlo (SCS) def. Jewtraw (SLCS), 41-51.
No. 3- Hochwald (SLCS) def. Brown (SCS), 48-50.
No. 4- LaMora (SCS) def. Ryan (SLCS), 49-57.
No. 5- Lashway (SCS) def. Mitchell (SLCS), 46-77.
No. 6- Mather (SCS) def. Tuggle (SLCS), 50-86.
BEEKMANTOWN 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PORT KENT — Dalton Kane fired a sparkling round of 36 to lead the Eagles to a nice victory over the Patriots.
Zachary Dubray shot a 41 to win the No. 2 match for Beekmantown, and Keegan Seamone (47) and Jesse Giddings (52) also won matches for the Eagles.
Josh Eaton fired the low round for AuSable Valley with a 41 and won in the No. 4 slot.
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 2
No. 1- Kane (BCS) def. Thomas (AVCS), 36-45.
No. 2- Dubray (BCS) def. Weerts (AVCS), 41-49.
No. 3- Seamone (BCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 47-53.
No. 4- Eaton (AVCS) def. Loughan (BCS), 41-55.
No. 5- Giddings (BCS) def. Crowningshield (AVCS), 52-56.
No. 6- Allen (AVCS) def. Welch (BCS), 57-62.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars thrived against the Hornets and secured every single point.
Chase Letourneau's 49 was good for medalist honors, while all his teammates finished with rounds in the 50s.
Ben Fredette, Caleb Trombley, Logan O'Connor, Dawson Guay and Peyton Palmer tallied the other Northeastern Clinton points.
Hutchinson Ovios turned in a team-low 56 to pace Plattsburgh and was in the most competitive match of the day as he lost to Guay by just one stroke, 55-56.
Northeastern Clinton 6, Plattsburgh High 0
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS) def. deGrandpre (PHS), 49-63.
No. 2- Fredette (NCCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 50-61.
No. 3- Trombley (NCCS) def. Flora (PHS), 54-62.
No. 4- O'Connor (NCCS) def. Trombley (PHS), 59-68.
No. 5- Guay (NCCS) def. Ovios (PHS), 55-56.
No. 6- Palmer (NCCS) def. Colburn (PHS), 56-66.
MORIAH 6
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Thomas Clark had a nice round for the Vikings with a 44, and Moriah cleaned up the rest of the way for the sweep.
Logan Gilbo and Nick Winters fired a 50 and 52, respectively, Vance Hickock and Keegan Callahan both shot 56, and Dieter Olcott notched a 58.
Ben Swajger had the Sentinels' low round with a 53.
Moriah 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Clark (MCS) def. Swajger (TCS), 44-53.
No. 2- Gilbo (MCS) def. Maneri (TCS), 50-62.
No. 3- Winters (MCS) def. Porter (TCS), 52-69.
No. 4- Olcott (MCS) def. O'Neal (TCS), 58-83.
No. 5- Hickock (MCS) def. Fingland (TCS), 56-90.
No. 6- Callahan (MCS) 56, uncontested.
MVAC
WILLSBORO 5, BOQUET VALLEY 1
BOQUET VALLEY 6, SCHROON LAKE 0
BOQUET VALLEY 6, CROWN POINT 0
WESTPORT — Justyn Joslyn was the man for the Warriors with a career-best 39, which secured medalist honors thanks to his five pars and four bogeys.
Nick Reithel added a 41, Regan Arnold a 45 and Tekla Fine-Lease a 48 in what was a nice day for Willsboro.
Arnold topped the Griffins' Oakley Buehler, 45-47, in a tight No. 1 contest.
Buehler won his other two matches as Boquet Valley topped the Wildcats and Panthers.
Austin Hartwell of Schroon Lake and Crown Point's Cam Waldorf carded the low rounds for their respective teams with 56.
"Even though we tied Willsboro Friday, we knew tonight would be a challenge with Regan back for the Warriors, and they showed why they are the top team in the MVAC," Griffins coach Keith Lobdell said.
"Justyn played a great round for them, and they got some convincing wins. It was a great match between Oakley and Regan in the No. 1 match, with Austin and Cam each playing well for their respective teams."
Willsboro 5, Boquet Valley 1; Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake 0; Boquet Valley 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Regan Arnold (Wills-45) def. Oakley Buehler (BVCS-47) 2-and-1; Oakley Buehler (BVCS) def. Austin Hartwell (SL-56) 5-and-3; Oakley Buehler (BVCS) def. Cam Waldorf (CP-56) 4-and-3.
No. 2- Nick Reithel (Wills-41) def. Boden Buehler (BVCS-55) 5-and-3; Boden Buehler (BVCS) def. Ronan Deslauriers (SL) 4-and-2; Boden Buehler (BVCS) def. Gavin Sours (CP) 4-and-2.
No. 3- Justyn Joslyn (Wills-39) def. Magnus Kohler (BVCS-62) 5-and-4; Magnus Kohler (BVCS) def. Josiah Melville (SL) 4-and-3; Magnus Kohler (BVCS) def. Cole Potter (CP) 1-up.
No. 4- Tekla Fine-Lease (Wills-48) def. Jackson Hooper (BVCS-55) 3-and-2; Jackson Hooper (BVCS) def. Clayton Fish (SL) 4-and-3; Jackson Hooper (BVCS) def. Dimitri Duval (CP) 5-and-3.
No. 5- Finn Walker (Wills-61) def. Ella Lobdell (BVCS-67) 4-and-3; Braden Liberi (BVCS-61) def. Gabby DeZalia (SL) 4-and-3; Beckham Egglefield (BVCS-56) won via forfeit.
No. 6- Ailsa Kohler (BVCS-58) def. Gavin Theriault (Wills) 4-and-2; Grayson King (BVCS-64) def. Paul Provoncha (SL) 4-and-2; Grace Reynolds (BVCS-74) won via forfeit.
