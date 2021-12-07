CVAC boys hockey returns for first 'normal' season in a while

PLATTSBURGH — With non-league games returning to the schedule and fans being allowed in the stands, Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys' hockey seeks a return to normalcy in 2021-22.
Northeastern Clinton returns as CVAC champion, with Beekmantown, Saranac, Saranac Lake/Lake Placid and Plattsburgh High returning to make up a five-team league.
Four of the five teams will feature new goalies this season and teams will need to replace some key defensemen lost to graduation. What that could mean early on in the season are some high-scoring contests.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles have 20 returning players on the roster and will be looking to make a title run this season.
“We will be a hard working, disciplined team that will look to develop our entire roster throughout the year,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “Throughout the pre-season, we have had great leadership from our returning players and senior class.
“We will work to be a team that improves each day and will challenge ourselves with a difficult non-league schedule against several Division I teams. We lost several key players off last season's team and will need to look to several younger players to fill those roles.”
—
Players lost
Riley Hansen, Tanner Carter, Dalton Kane, Gordon King, Connor McCarthy.
Players returning
Keegan Simone, Robert Tetreault, Cooper Burdo, Lee Jarus, Luke Moser, Sam Bingel, Carter Ducatte, Keegin Rodier, Anthony Marion, Reid Fesette, Zach LaPier, Trent Trahan, Dayton Rovers, Caden Columbus, Reagan Dudyak, Nolan Latinville, Dale Gonyo, Austin Doser, Chase Clukey, Louis Sweenor.
Newcomers
Seth Barcomb, Parker Broughton, Quinn Brandell, James Burnham.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Nobody got hit harder by graduation than the defending league champions.
But there is still plenty of talent returning and the Cougars are expecting to be a force to be reckoned with.
“Our coaches and players and looking forward to be playing for something this season,” NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said.
“We lost some talented players to graduation, but have a good core of players returning who work hard and are ready to step up. We also have six newcomers who are ready to fill in as well.”
—
Players lost
Noah Gonyo, John Bulson, Sam Bulson, Hunter LaValley, Lucas Bedard, Ty Vassar, Kai Birtz, Ethan Garrand.
Players returning
Peter Judkins, Reid LaValley, Ben Fredette, Blake Chevalier, Ryan Racine, Chase Letourneau, Lucas Hemingway, Owen Ebersole, Tyler Guay, Marcus Bedard, Winnie Simpson, Thomas Richard, Owen Roberts, Ryan Johnston Jr.
Newcomers
Peyton Palmer, Carter Fredette, Eddie Bulriss, Josh Seymour, Kasey Dube, Alain Juneau.
PLATTSBURGH
PLATTSBURGH — Although the Hornets are a senior heavy team, it's still also a very young one in some regard.
There are eight newcomers to the roster this season, including four eighth-graders and one seventh-grader. PHS wants to develop these young and promising players and maximize their potential.
“We have intangibles such as a strong work ethic, a hunger and desire for success, and veteran leadership,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said.
“We carry eight seniors who care about this program, want to pass on what they have learned to the younger players, and want this team to be successful this year.”
—
Players lost
Brandt Clarke, Jacob Dandrow, Ethan Kay, Ryan Knowles, Austin Lucas, Hutch Ovios, Ben Sherman.
Players returning
Hunter Boadway, Ty Calkins, Hayden Colburn, Bostyn Duquette, Jackson Kain, Ethan Kay, Jake Kennedy, Drew Knowles, Jace Lacey, Oliver Maher, Dylan Pachter.
Newcomers
James Bayer, Braeden Calkins, Owen Chapple, Ben Coryea, Lucas Dashnaw, Connor Duda, Alex Hanshaw, Cooper Metcalf.
SARANAC
The Chiefs also lost their share of players to graduation, but are gearing for a run at making the sectional championship game at the end of the season.
Playing with discipline, leadership and shot blocking are expected to be team strengths, while the concern is improving the penalty kill numbers from a season ago.
“Overall, we have a young group, but we aren't going to use that as an excuse,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We have a three-way battle for the starting job in net, and solid play from that position will be important for us to have a successful season.
“Our guys are excited to be back and looking forward to a full game schedule.
“Beekmantown should be the team to beat in the section as they return several key players from their COVID Cup championship team last year.”
—
Players lost
Ian Zurlo, Dylan Eagleson, Nik Hamel, Rylee Campbell, Nolan Knight, Austin Davis, Macen Mero.
Players returning
Theron Giroux, Connor Graves, Ethan Barnes, Jack Webb, Hayden Pelkey, Landen Duprey, Ryan Maggy, Zach O'Connell, Ben Bassett, Hunter Provost, Hayden Buckley, Ben Phinney, Mason Patnode.
Newcomers
Evan Patrie, Jonathan Roy, Adrian Barnes, Nolan Miner, Landon Giroux, Declan Baker, Shawn McLane.
SARANAC LAKE/LAKE PLACID
SARANAC LAKE — SLP played very few games last season because of COVID protocol and the veterans on the team will need to re-develop their chemistry while creating it with their new teammates.
Depth will be a team strength. SLP has a heavy amount of upperclassmen as well as similar level of skill up the down the lineup.
“From year to year, high school athletics can feel like a completely new team,” SLP coach Brennen McHugh said. “With last year being kind of a wash for us, it will basically be a brand new team.
“Players who are seniors will be relied on heavily. They were underclassmen the last time they played any sort of meaningful hockey games. The league should be wide open.”
—
Players lost
Rhett Darrah, Rhys Gadwaw, Henry Null, Anders Stanton, Carter Sturgeon, Zack Webb.
Players returning
Bailey Bartholomew, Kaden Darrah, Grady Draper, Kellen Duffy, Drew Ferebee, Tanner Foley, Ryan Gallagher, Hugo Hobson, Noah Jewtraw, John Kratts, Kenneth Lawless, Brayden Munn, Nick Munn, Noah Munn-Jennings, Carson Ryan, Colin Rutgers, Tristan Spotts, Brady Tremblay, Evan Willette, Foster Wood.
Newcomers
Scottie Nicholas, Phoenix Ordway, Evan Snyder, Andrew Gay, William Landriault, Gunner Gardner, Cassidy Goodman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.