PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown was dominant across the board in its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling tilt with Northern Adirondack, Wednesday.
On the boys side, the Eagles had three separate bowlers hit 500+ point series, with Jordan Deyo bowling 599, Logan Hart bowling 522 and Alex Deso bowling 512.
Wyatt Dragoon wasn’t far behind, bowling a 492 series for the Beekmantown.
Chase Nichols bowled the high series for Northern Adirondack, scoring 394.
Aleca Sampica paced the Eagle girls, bowling a team-high 538 series, followed closely by Paige Hilborne’s 519 series.
Abby Fessette also had a strong day, bowling a 483 series for Beekmantown.
Kate LaPoint kept the Cougars in it, bowling a 443 series to lead the team.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Northern Adirondack 0
BCS- Deso 166-124-222-512, Dragoon 137-163-192-492, Hoogkamp 118-119-237, Tromblee 204, Hart 193-167-162-522, Deyo 226-177-196-599.
NAC- St. Andrew 100-123-93-316, Menard 110-88-127-325, C. Nichols 136-128-130-394, Guillaune 117-100-133-350, Nichols 122-128-116-366.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Northern Adirondack 0
BCS- Sampica 181-172-185-538, Cragle 146-160-132-438, Cook 145-114-128-381, Fessette 157-156-170-483, Hilborne 187-158-174-519.
NAC- Husband 114-110-107-331, Barber 97-84-107-288, Guay 95-138-80-313, Perrea 119-102-87-308, Lapoint 165-147-131-443.
PLATTSBURGH 4, MORIAH 0
MORIAH 3, PLATTSBURGH 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornet boys took home a decisive 4-0 victory while the Viking girls took their matchup by four pins in a close tilt.
Evan Rundall led the Plattsburgh boys, bowling three separate 200+ games, while Ethan Parent had a strong night of his own, rolling in a 205 high game.
Damyn Dowe bowled a personal best for Moriah, while Cayden Muller’s 454 series led the squad in the loss.
Sarah Shoobe led the way for the Moriah girls, bowling a 451 series, followed by Harley Taylor’s 326 series.
Scotlyn McCormick’s 360 series paced the Hornets in the loss.
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Moriah 0
PHS- Rundall 212-219-234-665, Parent 173-205-551, Mintz 158-431, Bernier 125-340, Dubuque 104-280
MCS- Muller 158-171-454, Riemersma 124-355, Dowe 135-325
Girls
Moriah 3, Plattsburgh 1
MCS- Shoobe 143-159-149-451, Taylor 89-102-135-326, Fleury 101-76-99-276 Fuller 94-258, Slattery 101-264.
PHS- Ashline 105-114-323, Briggs 108-113-297, McCormick 106-164-360, Binns 110-103-293, Crossley 102.
SARANAC 4, NCCS 0
NCCS 4, SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Chief boys and Cougar girls each left North Bowl Lanes with 4-0 sweeps, Wednesday.
Andrew Gabroriault’s 219 high game and 542 series helped power the Saranac squad to a win on the boys’ side, with Dale LaVarnway contributing a strong 497 series as well.
Thor Frostick and Jake McGoldrick bowled 472 and 455 series, respectively, in the Northeastern Clinton loss.
Sierra Agoney’s 342 series led the Cougars in their 4-0 win on the girls side, while Brooke Mesec chipped in a 305 series.
Sunnie Laundry led the Chiefs in their loss, bowling a 304 series.
Boys
Saranac 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
SCS- A. Gaboriault 219, J. Gaboriault 200, LaVarnway 185, Breen 139.
NCCS- Frostick 179, McGoldrick 178, Agoney 150, Schad 127.
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 4, Saranac 0
Saranac- Marsico 110, Laundry 107, Paynter 105, Lewis 117.
NCCS- Si. Agoney 141, Mesec 119, Sk. Agoney 102.
