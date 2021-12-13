CVAC bowlers keep season rolling

PLATTSBURGH — There were plenty of high scores at North Bowl Lanes on Monday.

Jordan Deyo's 279-227-222-728 series powered the Beekmantown boys to a 3-1 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.

Caleb Deso added a 258-247-697 set and Logan Hart a 204-248-627 for the Eagles, who lost the first game by 48 pins, won the second by 46 and won the third by 23.

Keegan Smith led the Nighthawks with a 215-251-256-722 set and Josh Trombley followed with a 236-208-636 series.

Not to be outdone, Peru emerged with a 3-1 win in the girls' match with Kathryn Bowman leading the way with a 221-213-201-635 series.

Beekmantown's Paige Hilborne had the high scores in the girls' competition with a 254-207-647.

Boys

Beekmantown 3, Peru 1

BCS- Deyo, 279-227-222-728; C. Deso, 192-258-247-697; Hart, 204-174-248-627; Bond, 191-182-215-588.

PCS- Ke. Smith, 215-251-256-722; J. Trombley, 239-192-208-636; M. Trombley, 211-190-182-583; Ka. Smith, 201-535.

Girls

Peru 3, Beekmantown 1

BCS- Hilborne, 254-186-207-647; Cragle, 223-514; Fessette, 170-451.

PCS- Bowman, 221-213-201-635; Ciolek, 207-545; Provost, 180-525.

SARANAC 4, NAC 0

SARANAC 2, NAC 2

PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Gaboriault rolled a 179-172-180-531 series to pace the Saranac boys to a sweep.

Dale LaVarnway added a 195 game and 487 triple.

Jarrod Shusda powered Northern Adirondack with a 172 game and 481 series.

Kate Lapoint's 148 game and 391 triple helped give the NAC girls their 2-all tie with the Chiefs.

Kennedy Paynter's 140 game and 391 series were the high scores for the Saranac girls.

Boys

Saranac 4, NAC 0

NAC- Shusda, 150-159-172-481; Nichols, 131-149-136-416; Menard, 134-144-390.

SCS- A. Gaboriault, 179-172-180-531; LaVarnway, 140-195-152-487; J. Gaboriault, 160-135-422.

Girls

NAC 2, Saranac 2

NAC- Lapoint, 138-148-134-420; Guay, 132-339.

SCS- Paynter, 136-140-391; Duffy, 123-117-342.

GIRLS

MORIAH 2.5

WILLSBORO 1.5

PORT HENRY — Sarah Shoobe tossed a 144 game and 420 series to lead the Vikings to their win.

Brooke Benway's 152 game was high for the Warriors and high for the match.

Moriah 2.5, Willsboro 1.5

WCS- Benway, 152; Mitchell, 140-134.

MCS- Shoobe, 144-137-139-420; Slattery, 138-136-375.

