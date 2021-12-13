CVAC bowlers keep season rolling

PLATTSBURGH — There were plenty of high scores at North Bowl Lanes on Monday.
Jordan Deyo's 279-227-222-728 series powered the Beekmantown boys to a 3-1 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.
Caleb Deso added a 258-247-697 set and Logan Hart a 204-248-627 for the Eagles, who lost the first game by 48 pins, won the second by 46 and won the third by 23.
Keegan Smith led the Nighthawks with a 215-251-256-722 set and Josh Trombley followed with a 236-208-636 series.
Not to be outdone, Peru emerged with a 3-1 win in the girls' match with Kathryn Bowman leading the way with a 221-213-201-635 series.
Beekmantown's Paige Hilborne had the high scores in the girls' competition with a 254-207-647.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 3, Peru 1
BCS- Deyo, 279-227-222-728; C. Deso, 192-258-247-697; Hart, 204-174-248-627; Bond, 191-182-215-588.
PCS- Ke. Smith, 215-251-256-722; J. Trombley, 239-192-208-636; M. Trombley, 211-190-182-583; Ka. Smith, 201-535.
—
Girls
Peru 3, Beekmantown 1
BCS- Hilborne, 254-186-207-647; Cragle, 223-514; Fessette, 170-451.
PCS- Bowman, 221-213-201-635; Ciolek, 207-545; Provost, 180-525.
SARANAC 4, NAC 0
SARANAC 2, NAC 2
PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Gaboriault rolled a 179-172-180-531 series to pace the Saranac boys to a sweep.
Dale LaVarnway added a 195 game and 487 triple.
Jarrod Shusda powered Northern Adirondack with a 172 game and 481 series.
Kate Lapoint's 148 game and 391 triple helped give the NAC girls their 2-all tie with the Chiefs.
Kennedy Paynter's 140 game and 391 series were the high scores for the Saranac girls.
—
Boys
Saranac 4, NAC 0
NAC- Shusda, 150-159-172-481; Nichols, 131-149-136-416; Menard, 134-144-390.
SCS- A. Gaboriault, 179-172-180-531; LaVarnway, 140-195-152-487; J. Gaboriault, 160-135-422.
—
Girls
NAC 2, Saranac 2
NAC- Lapoint, 138-148-134-420; Guay, 132-339.
SCS- Paynter, 136-140-391; Duffy, 123-117-342.
GIRLS
MORIAH 2.5
WILLSBORO 1.5
PORT HENRY — Sarah Shoobe tossed a 144 game and 420 series to lead the Vikings to their win.
Brooke Benway's 152 game was high for the Warriors and high for the match.
—
Moriah 2.5, Willsboro 1.5
WCS- Benway, 152; Mitchell, 140-134.
MCS- Shoobe, 144-137-139-420; Slattery, 138-136-375.
