CVAC bowlers keep season rolling

PLATTSBURGH — Peru’s bowlers rolled their way to a dominant night over Plattsburgh High in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference matchup, Wednesday.
On the boy’s side, Josh Trombley led the way for the Nighthawks with a 670 series, followed by Keegan and Kayden Smiths’ 658 and 637 series, respectively.
Evan Rundall again led the Hornet boys in the loss, bowling a 695 series, while Cy Donaldson and Davd Mintz recorded 433 and 429 series, respectively.
For the girls, Kathryn Bowman’s 644 series paced the Peru squad, while Leita Ciolek had a strong night of her own with a 567 series.
Scotlyn McCormick’s 360 series led Plattsburgh in their defeat.
Boys
Peru 4, Plattsburgh High 0
PCS- Palmer 198-169-520, Smith 202-251-637, Hemingway 177-172-521, Smith 228-246-658, Trombley 233-224-670.
PHS- Livermore 137-380, Cy Donaldson 153-433, Bernier 123-356, David Mintz 156-429, Evan Rundall 247-257-695.
Girls
Peru 4, Plattsburgh High 0
PCS- Ciolek 179-196-192-567, Pyne 147-162-439, Garrand 162-429, Provost 178-209-533, Bowman 227-256-644.
PHS- Ashline 109-316, McCormick 128-360.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles continued their dominant season with a win against the Chiefs at North Bowl Lanes.
Jordan Deyo’s 640 series and 245 high game paced the Beekmantown boys in the win, with Wyatt Dragoon chipping in a 600 series and 259 high game.
Andrew Gaboriault’s 604 series was good for the team lead for Saranac in the loss.
Paige Hilborne continued her strong season for the Eagles with a 555 series. Abby Fessette also finished above 500 on the afternoon, bowling a 511 series.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
BCS- A. Deso 205-218-159-582, C. Deso 149-178-185-512, Dragoon 170-171-259-600, Hart 210-190-179-579, Deyo 204-191-245-640.
SCS- Facteau 119-82-79-280, Breen 102-123-118-343, J. Gaboriault 162-191-113-466, LaVarnway 138-161-179-478, A. Gaboriault 189-202-213-604.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
BCS- Sampica 149-159-150-458, Cragle 175-135-178-485, Cook 146-168-125-439, Fessette 149-188-174-511, Hilborne 224-154-177-555
MORIAH 3, NCCS 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Vikings came away from a tilt with the Cougars with a pair of 3-1 victories.
Cayden Muller bowled a 534 series to lead the Moriah boys in their victory, while Jake McGoldrick’s 479 series led Northeastern Clinton.
Hannah Slattery’s 488 series and 190 high game powered the Viking girls while Sabrina Robare’s 442 series led the Cougars.
Boys
Moriah 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
MCS- Muller 534.
NCCS- McGoldrick 479.
Girls
Moriah 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
MCS- Hannah Slattery 190-488.
NCCS- Sabrina Robare 442.
WILLSBORO 4, NAC 0
ELLENBURG — The Warrior girls were led by Emily Mitchell and Brooke Benway to a win over the Bobcats.
Mitchell’s 472 series was highest on the team, while Benway wasn’t too far behind with a 418 series.
Kate LaPoint’s 360 series paced the Northern Adirondack team while Chelsey Guay chipped in a 342 series.
Girls
Willsboro 4, Northern Adirondack 0
WCS- Benway 142-154-122-418, Estus 102-121-81-304, Mitchell 145-172-155-472.
NAC- Barber 105-119-100-324, Husband 118-114-106-338, Guay 115-99-128-342, Perrea 106-103-103-312, Lapoint 123-125-112-360
