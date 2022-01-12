CVAC bowlers compete to slate of 4-0 finishes

PLATTSBURGH — Peru came out of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling matchup with Saranac, with 4-0 wins on both sides, Wednesday.
Peru’s Kathryn Bowman led the day, bowling a 629 series on the day, highest of any bowler on either team. Keira Ciolek also had a strong day, rolling in a 558 series.
Kennedy Paynter was the only girl to compete for the Chiefs, Wednesday, recording a 409 series.
For the boys, Matt Trombley’s 568 series led the Nighthawk squad, followed closely by Joshua Trombley and Jack Dermody, who both tallied 553-point series.
Andrew Gaboriault’s 540 series paced the Chiefs in the loss, with Dale LaVarnway’s 536 series close behind him.
Boys
Peru 4, Saranac 0
SCS- A. Gaboriault 190-180-170-540, LaVarnway 180-206-150-536, LaTulip 144-157-133-434, J. Gaboriault 211.
PCS- M. Trombley 210- 156- 202-568, J. Trombley 152-210-191-553, Dermody 196-174-183-553, Ke. Smith 168-189-169-526, Ka. Smith 127-159-184-470.
Girls
Peru 4, Saranac 0
SCS- Paynter 117-138-145-409
PCS- Bowman 210-186-233-629, Ciolek 182-165-211-558, Provost 136-202-149-486, Garrant 171-135-179-485.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Deyo’s 792 series, including a high game of 288, was the highest of any bowler as the Eagles beat the Cougars, 4-0, in both the girls’ and boys’ competition.
The Beekmantown boys didn’t have anyone score under 500 in their series, with Alex Deso bowling a 656, Logan Hart bowling a 571, Caleb Deso bowling a 549, and Wyatt Dragoon bowling a 522.
Jake McGoldrick’s 463 series led Northeastern Clinton in the loss, with Thor Frostick’s 430 following just behind him.
Paige Hilborne and Alexa Sampica’s 574 and 563 series, respectively, powered the Eagle girls in the win.
Keira MacKinnon’s 456 series was good for team lead on the Cougars in their defeat.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
BCS- A. Deso 206-245-205-656, C. Deso 162-174-213-549, Dragoon 188-147-187-522, Hart 178-232-161-571, Deyo 237-288-267-792.
NCCS- Surprenant 80-80-96-256, C. Agoney 86-86-86-258, Schad 105-124-131-360, Frostick 160-156-114-430, McGoldrick 154-173-136-463
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
BCS- Sampica 181-182-200-563, Cragle 157-180-131-468, Bump 157-165-126-448, Fessette 158-146-156-460, Hilborne 227-174-173-574.
NCCS- Fisher 79-80-78-237, Shockley 90-74-89-237, S. Agoney 67-112-115-294, MacKinnon 138-154-164-456, Robare 112-94-114-320
AUSABLE VALLEY 4, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — The Patriots got huge nights from Breanna Lacy and Max Benware, among others, to take 4-0 wins on both sides of their matchup with the Bobcats.
Lacy led the AuSable girls with a 660-point series and a 279 high game, both personal bests. Karli Church and Abigail Perky scored personal best games as well, bowling 156 and 167, respectively.
Kate LaPoint paced the Northern Adirondack girls, bowling a team-high 442 series.
Benware’s 644 series powered the Patriot boys, with Connor LaDuke not far behind him with a 602 series.
Jarrod Shusda bowled the high series for the Bobcats in the loss, recording 472 points.
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Northern Adirondack 0
AVCS- Laduke 213-194-195-602, Devlin 168-178-243-589, Taylor 196-125-160-481, Trombley 151-167-208-526, Benware 248-191-205-644.
NAC- Menard 133-99-138-370, Guillaume 112-126-149-387, C. Nichols 151-157-114-422, A. Nichols 130-108-188-426, Shusda 180-165-127-472.
Girls
AuSable Valley 4, Northern Adirondack 0
AVCS- Lewallen 138-113-177-428, Quinn 123-129-124-376, Church 106-156-106-368, Perky 167-148-125-440, Lacy 200-181-279-660.
NAC- Barber 109-123-98-330, Husband 119-145-119-383, Guay 107-104-114-325, Perrea 107-108-104-319, Lapoint 164-142-136-442.
WILLSBORO 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Warrior girls traveled to the Hornets’ home lanes and came home with a decisive win.
Emily Mitchell and Autumn Phinney bowled 425 and 412 series, respectively to lead Willsboro.
Scotlyn McCormick led the Plattsburgh girls in the loss with a 311 series.
Girls
Willsboro 4, Plattsburgh 0
WCS- Emily Mitchell 141-149-425, Autumn Phinney 159-139-412, Estus 134.
PHS- McCormick 127-311, Ashline 112-291, Briggs 104-269, Binns 102-248.
