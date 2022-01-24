CVAC bowlers battle in hard-fought afternoon of competition

PLATTSBURGH — Two of the top Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling teams competed in a hard-fought matchup at North Bowl Lanes, Monday, with the Beekmantown and Peru boys tying, 2-2, while the Eagle girls grounded the Nighthawks, 3-1.
“Both the boys and girls teams had great bowling today, it is the rivalry between these two teams for the top spot in the standings that fueled them,” Beekmantown coach Farole Watts said. “The boys' game totals are worthy of sectionals and states days.”
Jordan Deyo and Caleb Deso paced the Eagle boys, finishing with 656 and 654 series, respectively. The rest of the Beekmantown squad all finished with 500+ point series.
Keegan Hemingway had the high series on the day for all of the bowlers competing, finishing with 713, including a 246 high game, bowling for Peru. Nick Palmer was second on the team with a 676 series.
On the girls side, Paige Hilborne continued her strong season with a team-high 645 series to lead the Eagles to their victory. Alexa Sampica was second on the team with a 529 series.
Leita Clark led the Nighthawks in the loss with a 599 series, while Kathryn Bowman had a strong series of her own, finishing at 560.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 2, Peru 2
BCS- A. Deso 220-137-196-553, C. Deso 243-193-218-654, Dragoon 190-138-178-506, Hart 235-165-168-568, Deyo 228-172-258-656
PCS- Palmer 268-245-163-676, M. Trombley 195-181-188-564, Hemingway 244-246-223-713, Smith 161-204-188-553, J. Trombley 178-205-220-603.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 3, Peru 1
BCS- Sampica 170-201-158-529, Bump 128-139-160-427, Cook 134-129-150-413, Fessette 180-164-138-482, Hilborne 201-217-227-645.
PCS- Clark 201-205-193-599, Pyne 149-179-117-445, Garrand 147-137-184-468, Provost 159- 117-383, Jiguere 107, Bowman 190-211-159-560
SARANAC 4, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
SARANAC 2, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
ELLENBURG — The Chiefs took a decisive victory on the boys’ side while they battled to a 2-2 tie on the girls’ side.
Dale LaVarnway and Andrew Gaboriault led the Saranac boys with 589 and 565 series, including a 225 high game from Gaboriault.
Chase Nichols recorded his first 200-point game in the loss for Northern Adirondack, leading the team with a 533 series.
On the girls' side, Kennedy Daynter led the Chiefs in the tie with a 459 series.
For the Bobcats, Kate LaPoint had the team’s high series with 375, followed closely by Spencer Perrea’s 354 series.
—
Boys
Saranac 4, Northern Adirondack 0
SCS- Breen 109-110-136-355, LaTulip 197-143-141-481, Lavarnway 194-214-181-589, J. Gaboriault 173-148-156-477, A. Gaboriault 225-180-160-565.
NAC- Menard 131-120-108-359, Guillaume 147-127-111-385, C. Nichols 116-191-226-533, A. Nichols 152-146-131-429, Shusda 182-177-123-482.
—
Girls
Saranac 2, Northern Adirondack 2
SCS- Laundry 82-106-82-270, Marsico 120-102-111-333, Daynter 156-168-135-459.
NAC- Barber 106-126-124-356, Husband 120-109-97-326, Perrea 152-109-93-354, Guay 88-84-104-276, Lapoint 136-134-105-375.
WILLSBORO 4, MORIAH 0
WILLSBORO — The tandem of Emily Mitchell and Autumn Phinney powered the Warrior girls past the Vikings.
Mitchell finished the afternoon with a 409 series and a high game of 145, while Autumn Phinney finished with a 381 series and 157 high game.
Sarah Shoobe had the high series on the day, totalling 418, while Hannah Slattery totalled 337.
—
Girls
Willsboro 4, Moriah 0
WCS- Mitchell 145-139-125-409. Phinney 130-157-381.
MCS- Shoobe 140-141-137-418, Slattery 115-144-337
