PLATTSBURGH — The local basketball season is all complete other than one last showdown that takes place tonight.
The CVAC Exceptional Senior Games will be held at Seton Catholic with the girls game tipping off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7 p.m.
Between games, the CVAC All-Star teams will be announced.
Admission is free to both contests, and there’s bound to be some fun times as these seniors wrap up their careers.
In addition to the games, there will be a 3-point contest for the girls and boys as well as a dunk contest for the boys.
Those festivities will take place during halftime of the boys game.
Team rosters and participants for the dunk and 3-point contest can be found below.
—
Girls
Home Team
Kiera Regan (BCS), Faith Whitney (BCS), Sydney Leeret (SLCS), Ellie Prairie (NCCS), Myah Creller (NCCS), Aofie Lawliss (PCS), Tynicia Hendrix (PCS), Mia Marino (PCS), Alexis Belrose (NAC). Coaches: Robb Garrand (NCCS), Kate Duprey (BCS).
Away Team
Lauren Cross (BCS), Hailey Williams (BCS), Lexie Denis (SCS), Zoe Olcott (MCS), Lexie Snyder (MCS), Audi Hollister (NCCS), Kortney McCarthy (PCS), Bella Syper (PCS), Charlotte Steria (PHS). Coaches: Gary Olcott (MCS), Dennis LaBarge (NAC).
3-Point Finalists
Lexie Denis (SCS), Kortney McCarthy (PCS), Audi Hollister (NCCS), Hailey Williams (BCS).
—
Boys
Home Team
Matt Faville (SCS), Justin Bedard (SCS), Dylan Crowley (PHS), Ethan Mulholland (PHS), Ethan Tuller (PHS), Brayden Monette (NCCS), Thomas Gilbo (NCCS), Darren Dubois (NCCS), Sam Godfrey (PCS). Coach: Gary Castine (BCS).
Away Team
Aidan Lopez (AVCS), Eli Douglas (AVCS), Justin Wing (SCS), Braden Perry (TCS), Dalton Murphy (NAC), Will Rohrer (MCS), Bryce Sprague (MCS), Kash Palmer (PCS), Peter Wylie (PHS). Coach: Brian Cross (MCS).
3-Point Finalists
Matt Faville (SCS), Justin Bedard (SCS), Ethan Mulholland (PHS), Aidan Lopez (AVCS).
Dunk Contest Finalists
Justin Bedard (SCS), Thomas Gilbo (NCCS), Darren Dubois (NCCS), Sam Godfrey III (PCS), Eli Douglas (AVCS), Braden Perry (TCS), Bryce Sprague (MCS).