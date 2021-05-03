Crown Point tops Chazy

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point bats were clicking early as the Panthers opened the season with a 13-2 win over Chazy.
Crown Point jumped out to a 10-2 advantage by the third inning and never looked back in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference game.
Thomas Woods finished 3-for-3 with 4 RBI to pace the Panthers, while Ryan Russell also had a good day at the dish, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.
Noah Spaulding shined on the bump as he struck out 11 Eagles and picked up the pitching win.
"Noah Spaulding threw a great game," Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. "Senior Thomas Woods and ninth-grader Ryan Russell hit very well tonight."
Chazy misplayed a foul ball in the third inning, and the Panthers went on to put up five runs in the third frame to extend their advantage.
"The score was 5-2 at that point, and it really blew the game open," Pertak said.
"We started five ninth-graders, and all contributed in the win. It was a great team effort. Hats off to Coach Brian Norcross and his squad. I expect it will be a much closer game the next time we face them."
Riley Hansen paced the Eagle lineup with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, which included a triple and RBI.
Traygan Coon fanned seven hitters for Chazy.
—
Crown Point 13, Chazy 2 (5)
Chazy 101 00 — 2 4 3
CP 235 03 — 13 9 0
Coon, Hansen (4), Clukey (4) and Clukey, Hansen (4). Spaulding and Carey. WP- Spaulding. LP- Coon. 2B- Woods (CP), Carey (CP), Russell (CP). 3B- Hansen (CCRS), Woods (CP) 2.
